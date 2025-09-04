Carteret County Association of REALtors

Carteret County Association of REALtors

CCAR's Swing for Scholarships 2025

2900 Country Club Rd

Morehead City, NC 28557, USA

Single Player Registration
$90

Player fee includes lunch from Chick-fil-a, red tees, mulligans and prizes!

Team Registration
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes lunch from Chick-fil-a, red tees, mulligans and prizes!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Your company sign will be located at one of the holes through-out the course.

Gold Sponsor
$500

🌟 Gold Sponsor – $500 🌟

As a Gold Sponsor, your business will shine both on and off the course! This sponsorship includes:

  • Two complimentary player entries – enjoy the tournament while networking on the greens
  • Premium recognition – your company name proudly displayed on the tournament banner
  • Promotional visibility – featured in our event advertising and marketing efforts
  • Grateful acknowledgment – special thank-you during the awards ceremony and in post-event communications

This is a fantastic way to showcase your company’s community spirit while directly supporting our scholarship program for local high school students.

Be a leader in making a difference — and get seen while doing it!

Silver Sponsor
$300

Silver Sponsor – $300

Step up as a Silver Sponsor and enjoy great visibility while supporting a meaningful cause! This sponsorship includes:

  • One complimentary player entry – join the tournament and connect on the course
  • Event recognition – your company name displayed on the tournament banner
  • Promotional spotlight – featured in our event advertising and marketing efforts
  • Grateful acknowledgment – special thank-you during the awards ceremony and in post-event communications

Your support as a Silver Sponsor helps fund our scholarship program for local high school students, making a lasting impact on the future of our community.

Make a difference and get noticed at this exciting event!

