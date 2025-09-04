CCAR's Swing for Scholarships 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Player fee includes lunch from Chick-fil-a, red tees, mulligans and prizes!
Includes lunch from Chick-fil-a, red tees, mulligans and prizes!
Your company sign will be located at one of the holes through-out the course.
🌟 Gold Sponsor – $500 🌟
As a Gold Sponsor, your business will shine both on and off the course! This sponsorship includes:
This is a fantastic way to showcase your company’s community spirit while directly supporting our scholarship program for local high school students.
Be a leader in making a difference — and get seen while doing it!
✨ Silver Sponsor – $300 ✨
Step up as a Silver Sponsor and enjoy great visibility while supporting a meaningful cause! This sponsorship includes:
Your support as a Silver Sponsor helps fund our scholarship program for local high school students, making a lasting impact on the future of our community.
Make a difference and get noticed at this exciting event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!