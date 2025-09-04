CCAR's Swing for Scholarships 2025

🌟 Gold Sponsor – $500 🌟

As a Gold Sponsor, your business will shine both on and off the course! This sponsorship includes:

Two complimentary player entries – enjoy the tournament while networking on the greens

Premium recognition – your company name proudly displayed on the tournament banner

Promotional visibility – featured in our event advertising and marketing efforts

Grateful acknowledgment – special thank-you during the awards ceremony and in post-event communications

This is a fantastic way to showcase your company’s community spirit while directly supporting our scholarship program for local high school students.

Be a leader in making a difference — and get seen while doing it!