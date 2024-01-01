Windsor Day Spaghetti Feed - Windsor Presbyterian Church

Windsor Presbyterian Church will host a Spaghetti Feed Take-out Dinner following the Windsor Day Parade and activities on Saturday, September 28 from 1 - 5 pm.





Save yourself from having to cook for you and your family after a very busy day and support the ministries and community activities of this vital Windsor resource. Take it home or take it to the Town Green while you enjoy the concert and games.





Dinner will include spaghetti and a choice of sauce, salad, and a roll. Individual meals will be $15 or buy a family ticket for $50 and feed the whole group with 4-5 large servings.





Find out more at www.windsorpresby.org or stop by and pick up your meal at 251 Windsor River Road, the Old Yellow Church on the corner at the Windsor Town Green.