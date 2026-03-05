CCBA 11 Month Membership: Feb - Dec

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 31 at EST
Associate Membership: $25/yr per person.
Associate members may be individual or family, who have an interest in beekeeping, but have no hives or do not participate in beekeeping activities, but who pay dues to the CCBA for a one-year term. Associate membership shall entitle the member(s) to regular announcements, newsletters, and all other activities sponsored by the organization, although Associate members shall have no voting privileges.
Renews yearly on: January 31 at EST
Active Membership: $40/yr per person.
Active membership in the CCBA shall include beekeepers who keep bees as a hobby or as a commercial enterprise, pollinators, and suppliers of bees and beekeeping equipment. Active members may be individual or family owning one or more hives, paying annual dues to the CCBA as well as dues to the Florida State Beekeepers Association (FSBA). Active membership shall entitle the member(s) to regular announcements, newsletters, and all other activities sponsored by the organization. Active members shall have all voting privileges.
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