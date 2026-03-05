CCBA 8 Month Membership: May - Dec

Active Membership: $40/yr per person.

Active membership in the CCBA shall include beekeepers who keep bees as a hobby or as a commercial enterprise, pollinators, and suppliers of bees and beekeeping equipment. Active members may be individual or family owning one or more hives, paying annual dues to the CCBA as well as dues to the Florida State Beekeepers Association (FSBA). Active membership shall entitle the member(s) to regular announcements, newsletters, and all other activities sponsored by the organization. Active members shall have all voting privileges.