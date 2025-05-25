CCC Presenting Sponsor (NEGOTIABLE)

***NEGOTIABLE***
24×12 End Cap Site
12×12 “Sponsor” Charity/NFP Site
2 Comp Entries
All CCC Marketing
Social Media Coverage
Session on Crenshaw Visions e-Board
CCC Website
Stage Banner
Up to 6 Judges
Opportunity to Present Awards
$100 Donation on Your Behalf by CCC
***NEGOTIABLE***
24×12 End Cap Site
12×12 “Sponsor” Charity/NFP Site
2 Comp Entries
All CCC Marketing
Social Media Coverage
Session on Crenshaw Visions e-Board
CCC Website
Stage Banner
Up to 6 Judges
Opportunity to Present Awards
$100 Donation on Your Behalf by CCC
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!