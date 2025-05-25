CCC Presenting Sponsor (NEGOTIABLE)

***NEGOTIABLE*** 24×12 End Cap Site 12×12 “Sponsor” Charity/NFP Site 2 Comp Entries All CCC Marketing Social Media Coverage Session on Crenshaw Visions e-Board CCC Website Stage Banner Up to 6 Judges Opportunity to Present Awards $100 Donation on Your Behalf by CCC

***NEGOTIABLE*** 24×12 End Cap Site 12×12 “Sponsor” Charity/NFP Site 2 Comp Entries All CCC Marketing Social Media Coverage Session on Crenshaw Visions e-Board CCC Website Stage Banner Up to 6 Judges Opportunity to Present Awards $100 Donation on Your Behalf by CCC

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