Carolinas Chili Championship

Hosted by

Carolinas Chili Championship

About this event

CCC Presenting Sponsor (NEGOTIABLE)

8746 Charlotte Hwy

Indian Land, SC 29707, USA

Habanero Level
$20,000

2 left!

***NEGOTIABLE*** 24×12 End Cap Site 12×12 “Sponsor” Charity/NFP Site 2 Comp Entries All CCC Marketing Social Media Coverage Session on Crenshaw Visions e-Board CCC Website Stage Banner Up to 6 Judges Opportunity to Present Awards $100 Donation on Your Behalf by CCC

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