CCC Silent Auction '25

Learn guitar from mastero, David Fields! From beginners to anyone looking at honing their skills! Kids and adults alike! This encompasses 4 weekly lessons on guitar. Est. $85 value!
A beautiful pair of handmade quilts to display or snuggle up under! Est. Value $200
A 7-night stay at a beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home on Isle of Palms, SC. The home sleeps 8 people- king, king, 2 twin bunk sets. There is a saltwater pool in the backyard. The house is on a quiet residential street with an 8-10 minute walk to the beach. It is available anytime March-May 2026 (it does not need to be Saturday-Saturday). **Except for 3/14-21** DATES MUST BE RESERVED WITH THE OWNER BY NOVEMBER 1st. Est. Value $4500
This beautiful portrait of the east Tennessee hills was shot by Rosanne Haaland and is printed on 20" x 30" canvas. Buy them for the home, office, or as a gift for a friend! Est. value $150.
Jonathan Evenden and his team at Aegis are equipped to offer whatever your business needs. Whether you’re looking to expand your services, transition into using an outsourced firm for your accounting, or if you just want to find an all-in-one, integrated solution for all your IT needs they can help. Purchase for 2 hours of his team's experienced help. Est. value $200
A great used set of clubs for someone getting into the game of golf! Set includes: FT9 Driver, Diablo 3W, and FT cavity backed irons and wedges. Clubs have been regripped with PrideGolf grips and have R flex shafts. Est. value $250
Another beautiful shot from the photography of Rosanne Haaland. This misty mountain picture overlooks parts of Gray, TN and would be a great addition for your home or office. Est. value: $150
You bring the picture, you name the surface, and Ethan Gouge's team at SpeedPro can make it happen! Whether you want a canvas picture, a wall vinyl, or even an acrylic on metal or pvc! So many possibilities for business signage, home wall coverage, or even for that family canvas you've wanted! Value varies upon size. Est. value range: $250-500
Do you need help with rehabilitation? Or perhaps some assistance with balance or stretching techniques? Maybe you have a family member who could benefit from these services? This listing is for two separate 30 minute sessions with certified PTA, Matt Russell. Est. Value: $100
C'mon, you know it's been too long. This package includes childcare for one evening, dinner for two, and a box of questions so that you don't eat in silence. (Unless that's what you need. No judgement.) Est. Value: Priceless
Nothing sounds quite as crisp as a needle on vinyl. And this is quite the system. Yamaha CA810 Power Amp (80 Watts, @ 4 Ohms).Yahama CT810 Tuner. Two Infinity PS 1.5 floor speakers (With original boxes.) Bang & Olufsen “BEOGram 1700 Turntable with dust cover. *Note, one cone speaker needs replacement. Est. Value: $800
Includes chest of drawers and two nightstands
Includes dresser with vanity and two nightstands
