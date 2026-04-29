Baltimore Marathi Mandal

Hosted by

Baltimore Marathi Mandal

About this event

महाराष्ट्राची खाद्य जत्रा

4355 Montgomery Rd

Ellicott City, MD 21043, USA

BMM Member Admission (18+)
$5

BMM Member Admission

Non BMM Member Admission (18+)
$10

Non BMM Member Admission

Food Vendor Admission
$25

Vendor Admission will include 2 general admissions and will be able to present and sale their homemade delicacies. BMM membership is required for vendor admission.
BMM will provide Chafing trays, food warming gels. Vendors will have to arrange for food dishes/bowls, spoons etc.

Vendors must register by May 9th 2026.

General Vendor Admission
$75

General Vendor Admission

Kids/Youth
Free

Admission is free for kids/youth under 18

Add a donation for Baltimore Marathi Mandal

$

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