महाराष्ट्राची खाद्य जत्रा

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About this event
BMM Member Admission
Non BMM Member Admission
Vendor Admission will include 2 general admissions and will be able to present and sale their homemade delicacies. BMM membership is required for vendor admission.
BMM will provide Chafing trays, food warming gels. Vendors will have to arrange for food dishes/bowls, spoons etc.
Vendors must register by May 9th 2026.
General Vendor Admission
Admission is free for kids/youth under 18
$
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