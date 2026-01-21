CCE 2026 Meat Raffle: Silent Auction

Hosted by
One FAMILY winner can co-host morning announcements with Walter and Clarence and then get THROWN out the window by Mr. Hardick.
One FAMILY winner will host Morning Program together on Friday, 5/4.
One FAMILY winner can help Mrs. Moriarity dismiss classes over the loud speaker and use walkie talkies for ONE WEEK.
One FAMILY winner will have a special recess with Mrs. Buffomante.
One FAMILY winner will receive a tour of the basement with Mr. Schenk!
One FAMILY winner will have lunch with Mr. Claxton and he will draw your favorite cartoon character. (One cartoon will be drawn and shared)
One FAMILY winner will get to help Mrs. Giglio with bell tower announcements at the end of the day for ONE WEEK.
One FAMILY winner will get to help Mrs. Fortunato create slides for the Jumbotron.
One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. Graham's first grade classroom to help with a special activity.
One FAMILY winner gets to spend time with Tucker, and Mrs. Gordon AND have Timbits.
One FAMILY winner gets to have morning muffins with Mrs. Webster, Mrs. Montesanti and Mrs. Zabel on Thursday, April 2nd to celebrate Spring Break
One FAMILY winner and a small
group of friends (up to 6) will
enjoy their lunches with
Mrs. Newman, Dr. Ostrum,
and Mrs. Agnello.
Students will make a calming glitter jar and be treated to an
ice cream snack.
One FAMILY winner will get a special treat from Starbucks during their lunch from Mrs. LaMere.
One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. Tomm's kindergarten class to read a book. They will then get to stay to play with the class.
One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. Loewers's kindergarten class to read a book. They will then get to stay to play with the class.
One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. McClaren's kindergarten class to read a book. They will then get to stay to play with the class.
One FAMILY winner will get decorate and ride their bike in the Flag Day Parade with Mr. Wieand.
One FAMILY winner will work with Miss Singer to create a one special menu item for Big Sing’s 2026 season
One FAMILY will get up to 6 reserved seats for this year’s 5th grade promotion.
