CCE 2026 Meat Raffle: Silent Auction

Co-Host Morning Announcements
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner can co-host morning announcements with Walter and Clarence and then get THROWN out the window by Mr. Hardick.

Host Morning Program
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will host Morning Program together on Friday, 5/4.

Dismissal Assistant
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner can help Mrs. Moriarity dismiss classes over the loud speaker and use walkie talkies for ONE WEEK.

Recess with Mrs. Buffomante
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will have a special recess with Mrs. Buffomante.

Basement Tour with Mr. Schenk
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will receive a tour of the basement with Mr. Schenk!

Lunch & Cartoon Drawing with Mr. Claxton
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will have lunch with Mr. Claxton and he will draw your favorite cartoon character. (One cartoon will be drawn and shared)

BELL TOWER Assistant
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will get to help Mrs. Giglio with bell tower announcements at the end of the day for ONE WEEK.

Create Jumbotron Slides!
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will get to help Mrs. Fortunato create slides for the Jumbotron.

Crafts with Mrs. Graham's Class
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. Graham's first grade classroom to help with a special activity.

Time with Tucker
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner gets to spend time with Tucker, and Mrs. Gordon AND have Timbits.

Morning Muffins
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner gets to have morning muffins with Mrs. Webster, Mrs. Montesanti and Mrs. Zabel on Thursday, April 2nd to celebrate Spring Break

Lunch Fun with Mrs. Newman, Dr. Ostrum and Mrs. Agnello
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner and a small

group of friends (up to 6) will

enjoy their lunches with

Mrs. Newman, Dr. Ostrum,

and Mrs. Agnello.

Students will make a calming glitter jar and be treated to an

ice cream snack.

Starbucks Treat at Lunch
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will get a special treat from Starbucks during their lunch from Mrs. LaMere.

Read a Book and Stay to Play in K
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. Tomm's kindergarten class to read a book. They will then get to stay to play with the class.

Read a Book and Stay to Play in K
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. Loewers's kindergarten class to read a book. They will then get to stay to play with the class.

Read a Book and Stay to Play in K
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner gets to come into Mrs. McClaren's kindergarten class to read a book. They will then get to stay to play with the class.

Flag Day Bike Ride
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will get decorate and ride their bike in the Flag Day Parade with Mr. Wieand.

BIG SINGS CREATION
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY winner will work with Miss Singer to create a one special menu item for Big Sing’s 2026 season

VIP Seating for 5th Grade Promotion
$5

Starting bid

One FAMILY will get up to 6 reserved seats for this year’s 5th grade promotion.

