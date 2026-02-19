Colwich Community Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Colwich Community Foundation Inc

About this event

CCF 2026 Golf Tournament

443 S 135th St W

Wichita, KS 67235, USA

Foursome Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This package includes green fees for up to (4) golfers and lunch.

One Player Package
$125

This package includes green fees for (1) golfer and lunch.

Lunch Sponsor
$500

With this package your logo will be included on a poster by the lunch table and all social media advertising during the golf event.

Competition Hole Sponsor
$150

This package includes a sign on a competition hole and your name mentioned during the prize ceremony.

Hole Sponsor
$125

This package includes a hole sign.

Add a donation for Colwich Community Foundation Inc

$

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