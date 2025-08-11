CCFPA 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

8690 N Golfview Dr

Citrus Springs, FL 34434, USA

Single Golfer Registration
$100

Entry Fee Includes:
18 Holes w/ Cart, Grab N’ Go Breakfast,
Range Balls, Swag Bag, Lunch Buffet
and Award Ceremony

Twosome Registration
$180
Entry Fee Includes: (For 2)
18 Holes w/ Cart, Grab N’ Go Breakfast,
Range Balls, Swag Bag, Lunch Buffet
and Award Ceremony

Foursome Registration
$350
Entry Fee Includes: (For 4)
18 Holes w/ Cart, Grab N’ Go Breakfast,
Range Balls, Swag Bag, Lunch Buffet
and Award Ceremony

Hole Sponsor
$100

Tee Sign on Hole w/ Business and/or Logo

Driving Range or Putting Green Sponsor
$150

Sign on either Driving Range or Putting Green
w/ Business Name and/or Logo

BRONZE Level Sponsor
$300
Includes “Hole Sponsorship”, PLUS...
Company Logo on All Promotional Material,

(1) Twosome Tournament Entry, and
(1) Mulligans

SILVER Level Sponsor
$500
Includes “Hole Sponsorship”, PLUS...
Company Logo on All Promotional Material,

(1) Foursome Tournament Entry, and
(2) Mulligans

GOLD Level Sponsor
$750
Includes “Hole Sponsorship”, PLUS...
Company Logo on All Promotional Material,

Company Logo Printed on Scorecards,
(2) Foursome Tournament Entries, and
(4) Mulligans

