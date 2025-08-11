CCFPA 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Entry Fee Includes:
18 Holes w/ Cart, Grab N’ Go Breakfast,
Range Balls, Swag Bag, Lunch Buffet
and Award Ceremony
Entry Fee Includes: (For 2)
18 Holes w/ Cart, Grab N’ Go Breakfast,
Range Balls, Swag Bag, Lunch Buffet
and Award Ceremony
Entry Fee Includes: (For 4)
18 Holes w/ Cart, Grab N’ Go Breakfast,
Range Balls, Swag Bag, Lunch Buffet
and Award Ceremony
Tee Sign on Hole w/ Business and/or Logo
Sign on either Driving Range or Putting Green
w/ Business Name and/or Logo
Includes “Hole Sponsorship”, PLUS...
Company Logo on All Promotional Material,
(1) Twosome Tournament Entry, and
(1) Mulligans
Includes “Hole Sponsorship”, PLUS...
Company Logo on All Promotional Material,
(1) Foursome Tournament Entry, and
(2) Mulligans
Includes “Hole Sponsorship”, PLUS...
Company Logo on All Promotional Material,
Company Logo Printed on Scorecards,
(2) Foursome Tournament Entries, and
(4) Mulligans
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing