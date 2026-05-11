CCH Foundation's Fundraising Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Our winners will be chosen via an online random name picker. Your name will be added to the picker 1x for each ticket that you purchase.
No need to be present to win. You will be contacted via your cell phone number if you are a winner. Raffle prizes can be picked up Friday, June 19th at Elkader Golf Club (during the event) or within a week after that at the hospital.
Save $5 when you purchase a bundle of 5 tickets.
Our winners will be chosen via an online random name picker. Your name will be added to the picker 1x for each ticket that you purchase.
No need to be present to win. You will be contacted via your cell phone number if you are a winner. Raffle prizes can be picked up Friday, June 19th at Elkader Golf Club (during the event) or within a week after that at the hospital.
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