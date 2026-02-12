Center For Community Health Education Research And Service Inc

Hosted by

Center For Community Health Education Research And Service Inc

About this event

CCHERS 2026 Annual Meeting & Fundraiser

575 Warren St

Boston, MA 02121, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Ticket fees below are optional.) A limited number of no-cost tickets are available for community residents who may need them. If cost is a barrier, please reach out to us at [email protected] to learn more about availability.

Community Champion Sponsor (6 Tix)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship also includes Name/Org listed under type, Org logo on all materials. Email logo (png file) to [email protected] by 3/6/26 (Donation fees below are optional.)

Equity Advocate Sponsor (4 Tix)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship also includes Name listed under type. (Donation fees below are optional.)

Health Partner Sponsor (2 Tix)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship also includes Name listed under type. (Donation fees below are optional.)

Add a donation for Center For Community Health Education Research And Service Inc

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