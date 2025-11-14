Salem Humane Society Inc

Hosted by

Salem Humane Society Inc

About this event

Sales closed

CCHS Black Friday/Cyber Week Holiday Auction

Pick-up location

1825 S Lincoln Ave, Salem, OH 44460, USA

New Fiesta Tea Set item
New Fiesta Tea Set item
New Fiesta Tea Set item
New Fiesta Tea Set
$10

Starting bid

New Fiesta Tea set.

The Ohio Pack item
The Ohio Pack
$1

Starting bid

Ohio State BBQ set and Cleveland Browns drink thermos'

Writing Pack item
Writing Pack item
Writing Pack
$1

Starting bid

Pack contains pack of fine point markers, 20 #2 pencils, highlighters, mechanical pencils and pack of lead, pens, packs of paper, notebooks, folder dividers

Fiestaware Dog Bowl and Toy item
Fiestaware Dog Bowl and Toy item
Fiestaware Dog Bowl and Toy
$1

Starting bid

New Fiesta Dog bowl - retired design. squeaky dog bone

Preschool Pack #2 item
Preschool Pack #2 item
Preschool Pack #2
$1

Starting bid

New wooden puzzles with numbers and colors. Preschool. New

Book Lover Pack item
Book Lover Pack item
Book Lover Pack
$1

Starting bid

New book "US" by David Nicholls, two book lights, two packs of stain glass cat design book marks

Dorm Pack item
Dorm Pack item
Dorm Pack item
Dorm Pack
$1

Starting bid

Assortment of items perfect for the dorm. Microwave popcorn maker, folding pocket organizer, , blue basket great for shower tote or storage, pink extension cord, pack of stylus.

Antique Desk item
Antique Desk item
Antique Desk item
Antique Desk
$10

Starting bid

Solid wood. Dimensions 30 1/2" wide, 40" tall, 17" deep. Fold down table for writing or laptop. Pull out drawer. Multiple storage compartments inside of desktop

Pre-School Pack #1 item
Pre-School Pack #1
$1

Starting bid

New in plastic packages. 2 wooden puzzles of butterfly and clock. Also a dinosaur book with bubble pop-ups

Women's Sz 9 Ankle Cowboy Boot item
Women's Sz 9 Ankle Cowboy Boot item
Women's Sz 9 Ankle Cowboy Boot
$1

Starting bid

New boots - Women's size 9

Expandable Camo Tote item
Expandable Camo Tote
$1

Starting bid

Camo expandable tote on wheels. New

Gaming Keyboard #1 item
Gaming Keyboard #1 item
Gaming Keyboard #1
$5

Starting bid

Lemokey X3-A3 Wired Gaming Keyboard. New

Dimensions

17.5 x 5.4 x 1.6 inches

Gaming Keyboard #2 item
Gaming Keyboard #2 item
Gaming Keyboard #2
$5

Starting bid

Lemokey X3-A3 Wired Gaming Keyboard. New

Dimensions

17.5 x 5.4 x 1.6 inches

Pet Backseat Cover #1 item
Pet Backseat Cover #1 item
Pet Backseat Cover #1
$1

Starting bid

Cover for car backseat. Keep fur and dirt off of your backseat. New

Pet Backseat Cover #2 item
Pet Backseat Cover #2 item
Pet Backseat Cover #2
$1

Starting bid

Cover for car backseat. Keep fur and dirt off of your backseat. New

Music Boxing Machine #1 item
Music Boxing Machine #1
$5

Starting bid

Fun boxing experience. Hit to the music. Different levels and music options. New

Music Boxing Machine #2 item
Music Boxing Machine #2
$5

Starting bid

Fun boxing experience. Hit to the music. Different levels and music options. New

Yoga Mat Pink #1 item
Yoga Mat Pink #1
$1

Starting bid

New Yoga mat

Dimensions new

‎72"L x 32"W x 0.25"Th

Yoga Mat Pink #2 item
Yoga Mat Pink #2
$1

Starting bid

New Yoga mat

Dimensions new

‎72"L x 32"W x 0.25"Th

Black + Decker Toaster Oven item
Black + Decker Toaster Oven item
Black + Decker Toaster Oven
$1

Starting bid

This is a new Black + Decker toaster oven. *Small dent on top corner

Sunset Wall Art item
Sunset Wall Art
$1

Starting bid

Sunset ocean scene.

48 x 24 x 0.2 inches

new

The Ten Commandments Wall Art #2 item
The Ten Commandments Wall Art #2
$1

Starting bid


New 12 x 18 x 0.2 inches

Blue Beach Scene item
Blue Beach Scene
$1

Starting bid

Abstract blue beach scene

canvas wall art. NEW

24 x 15 IN

Kenneth Cole Sherpa Coat sz M item
Kenneth Cole Sherpa Coat sz M
$1

Starting bid

New Kenneth Cole Sherpa Coat. Sz M

Aquaman Tridents #1 item
Aquaman Tridents #1
$1

Starting bid

Aquaman Tridents Toy. 2 come in package (black and gold)

18.5 x 1.88 x 12 inches

Aquaman Tridents #2 item
Aquaman Tridents #2
$1

Starting bid

Aquaman Tridents Toy. 2 come in package (black and gold)

18.5 x 1.88 x 12 inches

Holiday Porcelain Canister Set #1 item
Holiday Porcelain Canister Set #1 item
Holiday Porcelain Canister Set #1
$1

Starting bid

4 pc set of red and white canisters. New

Holiday Porcelain Canister Set #2 item
Holiday Porcelain Canister Set #2 item
Holiday Porcelain Canister Set #2
$1

Starting bid

4 pc set of red and white canisters. New

Fashion Doll in Pink item
Fashion Doll in Pink
$1

Starting bid

New 24.8 inches tall

Fashion doll in pink gown

TWO Pine/Pinecone Wreaths item
TWO Pine/Pinecone Wreaths item
TWO Pine/Pinecone Wreaths
$1

Starting bid

Get TWO wreaths. Artificial pine/pincones

1"D x 1"W x 1"H new

OSU Mug Cuddle Set item
OSU Mug Cuddle Set
$1

Starting bid

OSU Mug and a gray soft blanket. New

Punching Bag with Base #1 item
Punching Bag with Base #1
$1

Starting bid

Punching bag with stand

18"W x 58"H new

Punching Bag with Base #2 item
Punching Bag with Base #2
$1

Starting bid

Punching bag with stand

18"W x 58"H new

Rope Design Hanging Mirror Decor item
Rope Design Hanging Mirror Decor
$1

Starting bid

New wall decor

8"L x 6"W / 13.8"L x 13.8"W

"Mom" Mug and Blanket item
"Mom" Mug and Blanket item
"Mom" Mug and Blanket
$1

Starting bid

Blue oversized throw blanket and a blue mug with "mom" on it . New

Pickleball Rebound Net #1 item
Pickleball Rebound Net #1
$5

Starting bid

New

‎85 x 26 x 0.1 inches

Pickleball Rebound Net #2 item
Pickleball Rebound Net #2
$5

Starting bid

New

‎85 x 26 x 0.1 inches

Oscillating Ceramic Heater item
Oscillating Ceramic Heater item
Oscillating Ceramic Heater
$1

Starting bid

New oscillating ceramic heater with remote control.

Bixe Pro Big Kid Balance Bike item
Bixe Pro Big Kid Balance Bike
$5

Starting bid

New

16"

Cloud Shape Mirror item
Cloud Shape Mirror
$1

Starting bid

New

44"L x 21"W

King Duvet Cover Set item
King Duvet Cover Set item
King Duvet Cover Set
$1

Starting bid

Multi color flower theme duvet cover set. cover and pillow cases

King sz New

Space Fortress Shooting Game #1 item
Space Fortress Shooting Game #1
$1

Starting bid

New game with Led scoreboard

Space Fortress Shooting Game #2 item
Space Fortress Shooting Game #2
$1

Starting bid

New game with Led scoreboard

Hoodie Blanket with Thermos item
Hoodie Blanket with Thermos item
Hoodie Blanket with Thermos
$1

Starting bid

Plush hoodie blanket with thermos

NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst #1 item
NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst #1
$1

Starting bid

NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst Hose Blaster

New

9 x 3 x 18 inches

NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst #2 item
NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst #2
$1

Starting bid

NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst Hose Blaster

New

9 x 3 x 18 inches

Vicks Warm Steam Vaporizer #1 item
Vicks Warm Steam Vaporizer #1
$1

Starting bid

New

7.80 x 11.40 x 12.20 Inches

Box of Toys item
Box of Toys item
Box of Toys
$1

Starting bid

Boxes of toys and fun games for all ages

Plush Leopard Blanket and Kitty Mug item
Plush Leopard Blanket and Kitty Mug item
Plush Leopard Blanket and Kitty Mug
$1

Starting bid

Blanket is 78" x 94"

3D Pen with Filaments item
3D Pen with Filaments
$1

Starting bid

New 3D Pen with 2 packs of multi colored filaments.

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