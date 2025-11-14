CCHS Black Friday/Cyber Week Holiday Auction

Hosted by
About this event
1825 S Lincoln Ave, Salem, OH 44460, USA
Starting bid
New Fiesta Tea set.
Starting bid
Ohio State BBQ set and Cleveland Browns drink thermos'
Starting bid
Pack contains pack of fine point markers, 20 #2 pencils, highlighters, mechanical pencils and pack of lead, pens, packs of paper, notebooks, folder dividers
Starting bid
New Fiesta Dog bowl - retired design. squeaky dog bone
Starting bid
New wooden puzzles with numbers and colors. Preschool. New
Starting bid
New book "US" by David Nicholls, two book lights, two packs of stain glass cat design book marks
Starting bid
Assortment of items perfect for the dorm. Microwave popcorn maker, folding pocket organizer, , blue basket great for shower tote or storage, pink extension cord, pack of stylus.
Starting bid
Solid wood. Dimensions 30 1/2" wide, 40" tall, 17" deep. Fold down table for writing or laptop. Pull out drawer. Multiple storage compartments inside of desktop
Starting bid
New in plastic packages. 2 wooden puzzles of butterfly and clock. Also a dinosaur book with bubble pop-ups
Starting bid
New boots - Women's size 9
Starting bid
Camo expandable tote on wheels. New
Starting bid
Lemokey X3-A3 Wired Gaming Keyboard. New
Dimensions
17.5 x 5.4 x 1.6 inches
Starting bid
Lemokey X3-A3 Wired Gaming Keyboard. New
Dimensions
17.5 x 5.4 x 1.6 inches
Starting bid
Cover for car backseat. Keep fur and dirt off of your backseat. New
Starting bid
Cover for car backseat. Keep fur and dirt off of your backseat. New
Starting bid
Fun boxing experience. Hit to the music. Different levels and music options. New
Starting bid
Fun boxing experience. Hit to the music. Different levels and music options. New
Starting bid
New Yoga mat
Dimensions new
72"L x 32"W x 0.25"Th
Starting bid
New Yoga mat
Dimensions new
72"L x 32"W x 0.25"Th
Starting bid
This is a new Black + Decker toaster oven. *Small dent on top corner
Starting bid
Sunset ocean scene.
48 x 24 x 0.2 inches
new
Starting bid
New 12 x 18 x 0.2 inches
Starting bid
Abstract blue beach scene
canvas wall art. NEW
24 x 15 IN
Starting bid
New Kenneth Cole Sherpa Coat. Sz M
Starting bid
Aquaman Tridents Toy. 2 come in package (black and gold)
18.5 x 1.88 x 12 inches
Starting bid
Aquaman Tridents Toy. 2 come in package (black and gold)
18.5 x 1.88 x 12 inches
Starting bid
4 pc set of red and white canisters. New
Starting bid
4 pc set of red and white canisters. New
Starting bid
New 24.8 inches tall
Fashion doll in pink gown
Starting bid
Get TWO wreaths. Artificial pine/pincones
1"D x 1"W x 1"H new
Starting bid
OSU Mug and a gray soft blanket. New
Starting bid
Punching bag with stand
18"W x 58"H new
Starting bid
Punching bag with stand
18"W x 58"H new
Starting bid
New wall decor
8"L x 6"W / 13.8"L x 13.8"W
Starting bid
Blue oversized throw blanket and a blue mug with "mom" on it . New
Starting bid
New
85 x 26 x 0.1 inches
Starting bid
New
85 x 26 x 0.1 inches
Starting bid
New oscillating ceramic heater with remote control.
Starting bid
New
16"
Starting bid
New
44"L x 21"W
Starting bid
Multi color flower theme duvet cover set. cover and pillow cases
King sz New
Starting bid
New game with Led scoreboard
Starting bid
New game with Led scoreboard
Starting bid
Plush hoodie blanket with thermos
Starting bid
NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst Hose Blaster
New
9 x 3 x 18 inches
Starting bid
NERF Super Soaker Hydroburst Hose Blaster
New
9 x 3 x 18 inches
Starting bid
New
7.80 x 11.40 x 12.20 Inches
Starting bid
Boxes of toys and fun games for all ages
Starting bid
Blanket is 78" x 94"
Starting bid
New 3D Pen with 2 packs of multi colored filaments.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!