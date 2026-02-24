CCHS Golf Outing

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About this event
A four member team includes 18 holes and 2 cart.
One 4 person team, hole sign, cart sign, 8x3 company banner
One 4 person team, 8x3 company banner
One 4 person team and hole sign
Have your company name on the golf cart that is delivering refreshments around the course
Display your company message for all to see.
Have your company proudly displayed at one of the holes.
Have a sign with your company's message on one of the carts that the golfers use.
$
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