Salem Humane Society Inc

Hosted by

Salem Humane Society Inc

About this event

CCHS Golf Outing

50834 Carmel Achor Rd

Negley, OH 44441, USA

Team Sponsorship
$320

A four member team includes 18 holes and 2 cart.

Golden Paw Sponsor
$600

One 4 person team, hole sign, cart sign, 8x3 company banner

Silver Whiskers Sponsor
$500

One 4 person team, 8x3 company banner

Bronze Bone Sponsor
$400

One 4 person team and hole sign

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250

Have your company name on the golf cart that is delivering refreshments around the course

8 x 3 Banner Sponsor
$250

Display your company message for all to see.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Have your company proudly displayed at one of the holes.

Cart Sponsor
$50

Have a sign with your company's message on one of the carts that the golfers use.

Add a donation for Salem Humane Society Inc

$

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