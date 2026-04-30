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Clear Creek Project Graduation

About this event

CCHS Project Graduation Event Sponsorships

704 Baybrook Mall

Friendswood, TX 77546, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$750

Includes recognition as an Event Sponsor and your company's signage at multiple locations throughout Dave & Buster's, including Check-In Table, Meal Table, Game and Arcade areas etc.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes your company's signage at one room or area of Dave & Buster's, such as the Human Claw, Movie room, Game room, Dance party room etc.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Inlcudes your comapny's signage on the Prize Table.

Businesses are also welcome to support our seniors by:
Free

• Sponsoring a Senior Gift/basket to be featured on our prize table (most prizes will be valued $100-$300)

• Donating gift cards for giveaways throughout the night

• Contributing items for goodie bags given to every senior (gift cards, coupons, flyers, swag, promotional items, etc.)


📅 Donations requested by May 21st or can dropped off to Dave and Busters on the 23rd. Attn: Kristy c/o Creek HS


Please include your business name, contact information, and which you would like to help with so we can recognize your support and coordinate details.

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