CCHS Project Graduation Event Sponsorships

• Sponsoring a Senior Gift/basket to be featured on our prize table (most prizes will be valued $100-$300)

• Donating gift cards for giveaways throughout the night

• Contributing items for goodie bags given to every senior (gift cards, coupons, flyers, swag, promotional items, etc.)





📅 Donations requested by May 21st or can dropped off to Dave and Busters on the 23rd. Attn: Kristy c/o Creek HS





Please include your business name, contact information, and which you would like to help with so we can recognize your support and coordinate details.