CCI Choir Booster Nothing Bundt Cakes Fundraiser

Carrot
$7

The classic carrot cake you love with carrot and pineapple pieces baked throughout.


Every bite has the warm, familiar taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Chocolate-Chocolate Chip
$7

This decadent chocolate cake is rich with a home-baked flavor.


Sprinkled with chocolate chips throughout, this treat is sure to cure your chocolate cravings.

Confetti
$7

Our most celebratory and festive cake yet!


The combination of classic birthday cake baked with colorful sprinkles adds bites of fun to every occasion.

Lemon
$7

When life gives you lemons, take cake over lemonade.


Each bite of this light and refreshing cake has the smooth, sweet snap of lemon.

Oreo Cookies & Cream
$7

The sweetest way to enjoy OREO® Cookies is in a Bundt Cake!


This classic white cake is baked with OREO® Cookie pieces. Whether you're celebrating a special moment or just craving something cozy, this flavor is here to make every bite feel like pure joy.

Strawberries & Cream
$7

Made with strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate, this moist, refreshing cake is sure to please and makes any occasion deliciously sweet.

White Chocolate Raspberry
$7

Scrumptious white chocolate cake swirled with the finest raspberry puree.


Fluffy, moist and ever so good.

Red Velvet
$7

This scarlet batter of velvety rich cocoa pays homage to its traditional Southern heritage. Every cake is baked with delicious chocolate chips.

Classic Vanilla
$7

As classic as it gets. With every sweet bite of this light white confection comes the timeless taste of creamy vanilla.

