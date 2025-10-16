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The Center for Creativity, Innovation and Discovery

About this event

Sales closed

CCID Fall Festival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

170 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Providence, UT 84332, USA

Cafe Ibis Basket item
Cafe Ibis Basket
$60

Starting bid

Includes multiple coffee bean mixes, mugs, and a tumbler! All from our local favorite, Cafe Ibis.

Valued at $119


https://www.caffeibis.com/



American West Heritage Center - Holiday Sleigh Ride Pass item
American West Heritage Center - Holiday Sleigh Ride Pass
$24

Starting bid

A sleigh ride pass for a family of 4! Go on an adventure at America West Heritage Center. Valued at approximately $48


https://www.awhc.org/


Cache Valley Discovery Flight with Leading Edge Aviation item
Cache Valley Discovery Flight with Leading Edge Aviation item
Cache Valley Discovery Flight with Leading Edge Aviation
$100

Starting bid

Get a bird's-eye view of the value with a Discovery Flight with Leading Edge Aviation. Sit in the pilot's seat and feel the controls in your hand and soar over beautiful Cache Valley in a Cessna 172.

Valued at $229


https://leaviation.com/


Altius Gymnastics 3 Month Class Pass item
Altius Gymnastics 3 Month Class Pass item
Altius Gymnastics 3 Month Class Pass item
Altius Gymnastics 3 Month Class Pass
$45

Starting bid

Build your strength and confidence with a gymnastics or tumbling class at Altius Gymnastics Academy. Good for one class of your choice per week through January 30, 2026.

Valued from $45-$130/month ($135-$390 total value)


Check out their classes here

https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/utaga/page/home

Angie's $25 Gift Card item
Angie's $25 Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

Eat Where the Locals Eat and maybe even Clear the Sink at Angie's Restaurant!

Valued at $25


https://angiesrest.com/


Fall Basket item
Fall Basket item
Fall Basket
$50

Starting bid

The basket includes candles, fall themed decor, mugs, cozy blanket and fall snacks!

Estimated value of $125+

Parent Donation

4 Bounce N' Slide Passes item
4 Bounce N' Slide Passes
$15

Starting bid

4 Admission Passes to Bounce N'Slide

Valued up to $36

https://thebouncenslide.com/

Build-A-Bear - Girl item
Build-A-Bear - Girl
$15

Starting bid

Mystery Build-A-Bear, stuffed and ready to love. Complete with a t-shirt and coloring box.

Valued $27

https://www.buildabear.com/

Build-A-Bear - Boy item
Build-A-Bear - Boy
$15

Starting bid

Mystery Build-A-Bear, stuffed and ready to love. Complete with a t-shirt and coloring box.

Valued $27

https://www.buildabear.com/

2 Night Ski Passes to Cherry Peak item
2 Night Ski Passes to Cherry Peak
$25

Starting bid

Two ski/snowboarding passes for Night Skiing at Cherry Peak Ski Resort in Richmond

Valued at $56


https://www.skicpr.com/


2 Coconut Cove Admission Passes item
2 Coconut Cove Admission Passes
$10

Starting bid

Explore Coconut Cove's Indoor Playground with two Admission Passes

Valued at $21


https://www.coconutcovelogan.com/

Saranoni Blanket item
Saranoni Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Cozy up in your very own Saranoni Luxury Blanket. Minky soft. Throw blanket.

Valued at $119


https://saranoni.com/

The Spirit Goat Basket item
The Spirit Goat Basket item
The Spirit Goat Basket
$19

Starting bid

Local, handcrafted soaps and scrubs from The Spirit Goat.

Valued at $38


https://www.spiritgoat.com/

2 Hungry Howie's Medium 1 Topping Pizza item
2 Hungry Howie's Medium 1 Topping Pizza
$12

Starting bid

Hungry Howies- home of the original flavored crust pizza. Includes vouchers for 2 one topping medium pizzas.

Valued at $24


https://www.hungryhowies.com/

IFA Fall Fertilizer, 50lbs item
IFA Fall Fertilizer, 50lbs
$25

Starting bid

Feed your lawn right with IFA's Fall and Winter Lawn Fertilizer, 50lbs bag.

Valued at $55


https://www.ifa.coop/

Judge's Car Wash Pass item
Judge's Car Wash Pass
$10

Starting bid

Clean the grime off your vehicle with a premium carwash from Judge's!

Valued at $25


https://www.judgesexpresscarwash.com/


2 Big Air Jump Zone Passes with Socks item
2 Big Air Jump Zone Passes with Socks
$13

Starting bid

Let the kids blow off their extra energy this winter with 2 Big Air Jump Zone Passes with socks.

Valued at $26

https://www.thejumpzonegetair.com/

Le Croissant Bundle +$25 Card item
Le Croissant Bundle +$25 Card item
Le Croissant Bundle +$25 Card
$40

Starting bid

Americanized French Bakery located right here in Logan, Utah. Treat yourself to something amazing and say hi to Chef Sam!

Large Extra Soft T-Shirt, Reusable Shopping Bag, Reusable Bread Bag, Stickers, and $25 Gift Card.


Valued at $85


www.lecroissant.co

Little Bear Bottoms Family Corn Maze Pass item
Little Bear Bottoms Family Corn Maze Pass
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the seasonal fun and take your family to the Corn Maze at Little Bear Bottoms.

Valued at approximately $60, individual admissions would have been $12

https://www.littlebearbottoms.com/

$25 Little Sprouts Resale Boutique item
$25 Little Sprouts Resale Boutique
$12

Starting bid

Kids growing faster than you can keep up with? Thank goodness for Little Sprouts Resale Boutique!

Valued at $25

https://www.loganlittlesprouts.com/

1- 10 Punch Logan Skate Punch Passes item
1- 10 Punch Logan Skate Punch Passes
$25

Starting bid

Try out the new Outdoor Ice Rink at Carol & Jim Laub Plaza on Main Street in Logan. 10 Punch Pass Card. Each punch good for skate session and skate rental.


Valued at $50


https://www.loganutah.gov/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/carol_and_jim_laub_plaza/ice_skating_rink.php

1 hour Massage item
1 hour Massage
$45

Starting bid

Your in good hands with Darleene at Logan Neuromuscular Message Thereapy, "Relax with a full body massage and/or get specific work on areas of chronic or acute pain. I have over 30 years experience. I specialize in: Neuromuscular Massage Therapy (Trigger Point), Medical Massage, Myofascial Release & Somatics. These techniques address acute & chronic pain patterns and nerve entrapment. The release of tight muscles helps improve posture, reduce & eliminate pain. I assess and treat each person based on their unique & specific needs, including desired pressure ranging from light to deep tissue. I look forward to helping and serving you. Additional Massage Certifications: Sports Massage, Deep Tissue, Swedish Esalen, Maternity, Geriatric and Hospice. Heat packs & Cupping." Valued at $90, https://share.google/pbjGuikTzQUfqCety

Buffalo Wild Wings Mild Set item
Buffalo Wild Wings Mild Set
$13

Starting bid

There's no such thing as too many sauce choices. Try something new with this rub and sauce basket from Buffalo Wild Wings. Valued at $27 https://www.buffalowildwings.com/

Buffalo Wild Wingos Spicy Set item
Buffalo Wild Wingos Spicy Set
$13

Starting bid

There's no such thing as too many sauce choices. Try something new with this rub and sauce basket from Buffalo Wild Wings. Valued at $27 https://www.buffalowildwings.com/

Morgan Jewelery Set item
Morgan Jewelery Set
$40

Starting bid

Get a jump start on your Christmas shopping for your special someone with this stunny earing and necklace set from Morgan Jewelers. Valued at $75 www.morganjewelers.com

Old Navy $15 Card item
Old Navy $15 Card
$6

Starting bid

Some days just call for a new outfit. Get $15 of merchandise from Old Navy.

Valued at $15

oldnavy.gap.com

Planet Fitness Bundle + 12 Month Black Membership item
Planet Fitness Bundle + 12 Month Black Membership item
Planet Fitness Bundle + 12 Month Black Membership
$100

Starting bid

Stay strong with a year membership to Planet Fitness! Black Membership

Valued at $300+

https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/logan-ut?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=extnet#memberships

Dog Grooming Up to $75 Gift from Whisker Washes item
Dog Grooming Up to $75 Gift from Whisker Washes
$30

Starting bid

Pamper your Pup with a Groom Service up to $75 in value from Whisker Washes located in Hyrum. Check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/whiskerwashesllc#

Purple Lap Quilt item
Purple Lap Quilt
$20

Starting bid

Stay warm and cozy this winter with a handmade lap quilt, just like grandma used to make. Estimated Value $40

Personal Donation

Bungee Fitness 6 Class Punch Pass to Valley Fit Bungee item
Bungee Fitness 6 Class Punch Pass to Valley Fit Bungee
$25

Starting bid

Sweat and Have Fun with this 6 Class Punch Pass at Valley Fit Bungee.

Valued at $55

https://valleyfitbungee.com/


2 Dozen Jonny O's Supnuts item
2 Dozen Jonny O's Supnuts
$25

Starting bid

Fall weather begs for a mouth-watering spudnut! Share with your friends with 2 dozen spudnuts to Jonny O's.

Valued at $50,

https://spudnut.com/

36" 2 Topping Pizza from Firehouse Pizza item
36" 2 Topping Pizza from Firehouse Pizza
$35

Starting bid

This pizza box is so big that you may have to put the seats down in your car to get it home! Or you can always dine in... Bring a crowd to help you eat this 36" 2 Topping Pizza from Firehouse Pizza.

Valued at $70

https://firehousepizzeria.com/

3 Class Pass to Soul Fitness item
3 Class Pass to Soul Fitness
$15

Starting bid

So many classes to choose from! Give a few a try with this 3 Class Pass to Soul Fitness in Providence.

Valued at $30 https://www.soulfitness.studio/

Pearl Necklace from Jerrick's item
Pearl Necklace from Jerrick's
$50

Starting bid

Tell your sweetheart you love her with a string of real pearls from Jerrick's Fine Jewelry. Make it Special, Make it Jerrick's.

Valued at $100

https://www.jerricksfinejewelry.com/

Pocket Knife and Case from Jerrick's item
Pocket Knife and Case from Jerrick's
$25

Starting bid

Don't forget something for him! Fine Pocket Knife and case from Jerrick's. Make it Special, Make it Jerrick's.

Valued at $50

https://www.jerricksfinejewelry.com/

Christmas Wreath item
Christmas Wreath
$30

Starting bid

Welcome guests right this Christmas with a beautiful wreath. Handmade with love by Ms. Avery's Mom.

Valued at $75

Lunch for 2 at Fredrico's Pizza item
Lunch for 2 at Fredrico's Pizza
$20

Starting bid

Nothing says local like Fredrico's Salad with Ham and Personal Pizza. Take an old friend out to lunch with this set of 2 salads and 2 pizzas. Valued at $38 https://fredricospizza.com/



Red Light Therapy Session from Healthy Ascent item
Red Light Therapy Session from Healthy Ascent item
Red Light Therapy Session from Healthy Ascent
$17

Starting bid

"Transform Your Health Elevate Your Life

Experience a personalized journey to better health with advanced treatments, expert care, and holistic wellness solutions—all designed to help you live your best life with the support of our Medical Weight Loss Clinic Logan."

Red Light Therapy Session

Valued at $35

https://www.healthyascentclinic.com/

Detox Facial from Healthy Ascent item
Detox Facial from Healthy Ascent
$75

Starting bid

"Transform Your Health Elevate Your Life

Experience a personalized journey to better health with advanced treatments, expert care, and holistic wellness solutions—all designed to help you live your best life with the support of our Medical Weight Loss Clinic Logan."


Detox Facial

Valued at $150

https://www.healthyascentclinic.com/

Natural Grocers $25 Gift Card item
Natural Grocers $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

"Empowering Health Since 1955!" Stock up on your favorites or try out something new with this $25 Gift Card to Natural Grocers.

Valued at $25

www.naturalgrocers.com

Eccles Ice Rink Family Skate Pass + Skate Rental item
Eccles Ice Rink Family Skate Pass + Skate Rental
$30

Starting bid

Nothing says Family Fun in the winter like Ice Skating. Take the entire family and maybe some cousins with this family skate pass for up to 8 people. It even includes your skate rental!

Valued at $80, Regular individual entry + skate is $10 each

https://www.ecclesice.com/

6 Fun Park Passes item
6 Fun Park Passes
$20

Starting bid

6 Pack Fun Park Passes, Choose your activity.


"Here at the Fun Park, we have everything from bowling, to roller skating, arcades, axe throwing, outdoor tactical laser tag (1.5 acre arena).  We even have Northern Utah’s largest indoor Soft Play jungle gym playground. With all there is to do at the Cache Valley Fun Park each member of your family will find something to enjoy."


Valued up to $48 depending on activity chosen

https://cachevalleyfunpark.com/

Premium Interior Paint from Bennett's Paint item
Premium Interior Paint from Bennett's Paint
$25

Starting bid

Fresh Gallon of Bennett's finest paint!

Valued at $60


https://bennettspaint.com/

Mophie snap+ Wireless Charger and Wall Charger from Zagg item
Mophie snap+ Wireless Charger and Wall Charger from Zagg item
Mophie snap+ Wireless Charger and Wall Charger from Zagg item
Mophie snap+ Wireless Charger and Wall Charger from Zagg
$30

Starting bid

Make sure you're fully charged with this set of Mophie chargers from Zagg in North Logan. Includes snap+ Wireless Charger and additional 20 W UCB-C PD Wall Charger.

Valued at $58

https://www.zaggfranchise.com/

Gaming Room Basket item
Gaming Room Basket item
Gaming Room Basket
$40

Starting bid

Get ready to plug in and play with this Gaming Room Basket. Fabric Bin, Throw Blanket, Speaker, LED Light Strip, PlayStation Clock, and Karaoke Set!

Estimated Value $100


Parent Donation

Laundry Gift Basket item
Laundry Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy doing laundry with this Laundry Gift Basket. It would make for a great house-warming present or a gentle reminder to your teenager to clean their room. Basket, Laundry Soap, Snuggle Sent, and Minky Soft Throw Blanket.

Estimated Value $60

$100 Voucher + Merch from Nocturna Tattoo item
$100 Voucher + Merch from Nocturna Tattoo item
$100 Voucher + Merch from Nocturna Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

Best of Northern Utah! Voucher good for $100 from Persephone Ink (@persephoneink.co) at Nocturna Tattoo.


Valued at $100


https://www.nocturnatattoo.com/


Palm Sized Tattoo + Merch from Nocturna Tattoos item
Palm Sized Tattoo + Merch from Nocturna Tattoos item
Palm Sized Tattoo + Merch from Nocturna Tattoos
$100

Starting bid

Best of Northern Utah! Voucher good for one Palm-Sized Tattoo from Dani Melissa Tattoos (@dirtbagdani.tattoo) at Nocturna Tattoo.


Valued at $200


https://www.nocturnatattoo.com/


2 Elevation Rock Gym Day Passes with Gear
$23

Starting bid

Two day passes to climb the walls at Elevation Rock Gym. Passes include equipment rental.

Valued at $46


https://www.elevationrockgym.com/

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