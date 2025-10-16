CCID Fall Festival Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes multiple coffee bean mixes, mugs, and a tumbler! All from our local favorite, Cafe Ibis.
Valued at $119
Starting bid
A sleigh ride pass for a family of 4! Go on an adventure at America West Heritage Center. Valued at approximately $48
Starting bid
Get a bird's-eye view of the value with a Discovery Flight with Leading Edge Aviation. Sit in the pilot's seat and feel the controls in your hand and soar over beautiful Cache Valley in a Cessna 172.
Valued at $229
Starting bid
Build your strength and confidence with a gymnastics or tumbling class at Altius Gymnastics Academy. Good for one class of your choice per week through January 30, 2026.
Valued from $45-$130/month ($135-$390 total value)
Check out their classes here
Starting bid
Eat Where the Locals Eat and maybe even Clear the Sink at Angie's Restaurant!
Valued at $25
Starting bid
The basket includes candles, fall themed decor, mugs, cozy blanket and fall snacks!
Estimated value of $125+
Parent Donation
Starting bid
Starting bid
One Oil Change! Valid only at the North Logan Location.
Valued at $104 for Full Synthetic
https://www.bigotires.com/location/ut/logan/240-e-1400-n-84341/044111?utm_source=google&utm_medium=maps&utm_campaign=google+maps&y_source=1_ODY2OTY5NC03MTUtbG9jYXRpb24ud2Vic2l0ZQ%3D%3D
Starting bid
Mystery Build-A-Bear, stuffed and ready to love. Complete with a t-shirt and coloring box.
Valued $27
Starting bid
Mystery Build-A-Bear, stuffed and ready to love. Complete with a t-shirt and coloring box.
Valued $27
Starting bid
Two ski/snowboarding passes for Night Skiing at Cherry Peak Ski Resort in Richmond
Valued at $56
Starting bid
Explore Coconut Cove's Indoor Playground with two Admission Passes
Valued at $21
Starting bid
Cozy up in your very own Saranoni Luxury Blanket. Minky soft. Throw blanket.
Valued at $119
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hungry Howies- home of the original flavored crust pizza. Includes vouchers for 2 one topping medium pizzas.
Valued at $24
Starting bid
Feed your lawn right with IFA's Fall and Winter Lawn Fertilizer, 50lbs bag.
Valued at $55
Starting bid
Clean the grime off your vehicle with a premium carwash from Judge's!
Valued at $25
https://www.judgesexpresscarwash.com/
Starting bid
Let the kids blow off their extra energy this winter with 2 Big Air Jump Zone Passes with socks.
Valued at $26
Starting bid
Americanized French Bakery located right here in Logan, Utah. Treat yourself to something amazing and say hi to Chef Sam!
Large Extra Soft T-Shirt, Reusable Shopping Bag, Reusable Bread Bag, Stickers, and $25 Gift Card.
Valued at $85
Starting bid
Enjoy the seasonal fun and take your family to the Corn Maze at Little Bear Bottoms.
Valued at approximately $60, individual admissions would have been $12
Starting bid
Kids growing faster than you can keep up with? Thank goodness for Little Sprouts Resale Boutique!
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Try out the new Outdoor Ice Rink at Carol & Jim Laub Plaza on Main Street in Logan. 10 Punch Pass Card. Each punch good for skate session and skate rental.
Valued at $50
https://www.loganutah.gov/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/carol_and_jim_laub_plaza/ice_skating_rink.php
Starting bid
Your in good hands with Darleene at Logan Neuromuscular Message Thereapy, "Relax with a full body massage and/or get specific work on areas of chronic or acute pain. I have over 30 years experience. I specialize in: Neuromuscular Massage Therapy (Trigger Point), Medical Massage, Myofascial Release & Somatics. These techniques address acute & chronic pain patterns and nerve entrapment. The release of tight muscles helps improve posture, reduce & eliminate pain. I assess and treat each person based on their unique & specific needs, including desired pressure ranging from light to deep tissue. I look forward to helping and serving you. Additional Massage Certifications: Sports Massage, Deep Tissue, Swedish Esalen, Maternity, Geriatric and Hospice. Heat packs & Cupping." Valued at $90, https://share.google/pbjGuikTzQUfqCety
Starting bid
There's no such thing as too many sauce choices. Try something new with this rub and sauce basket from Buffalo Wild Wings. Valued at $27 https://www.buffalowildwings.com/
Starting bid
There's no such thing as too many sauce choices. Try something new with this rub and sauce basket from Buffalo Wild Wings. Valued at $27 https://www.buffalowildwings.com/
Starting bid
Get a jump start on your Christmas shopping for your special someone with this stunny earing and necklace set from Morgan Jewelers. Valued at $75 www.morganjewelers.com
Starting bid
Some days just call for a new outfit. Get $15 of merchandise from Old Navy.
Valued at $15
oldnavy.gap.com
Starting bid
Stay strong with a year membership to Planet Fitness! Black Membership
Valued at $300+
https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/logan-ut?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=extnet#memberships
Starting bid
Pamper your Pup with a Groom Service up to $75 in value from Whisker Washes located in Hyrum. Check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/whiskerwashesllc#
Starting bid
Stay warm and cozy this winter with a handmade lap quilt, just like grandma used to make. Estimated Value $40
Personal Donation
Starting bid
Sweat and Have Fun with this 6 Class Punch Pass at Valley Fit Bungee.
Valued at $55
Starting bid
Fall weather begs for a mouth-watering spudnut! Share with your friends with 2 dozen spudnuts to Jonny O's.
Valued at $50,
Starting bid
This pizza box is so big that you may have to put the seats down in your car to get it home! Or you can always dine in... Bring a crowd to help you eat this 36" 2 Topping Pizza from Firehouse Pizza.
Valued at $70
Starting bid
So many classes to choose from! Give a few a try with this 3 Class Pass to Soul Fitness in Providence.
Valued at $30 https://www.soulfitness.studio/
Starting bid
Tell your sweetheart you love her with a string of real pearls from Jerrick's Fine Jewelry. Make it Special, Make it Jerrick's.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Don't forget something for him! Fine Pocket Knife and case from Jerrick's. Make it Special, Make it Jerrick's.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Welcome guests right this Christmas with a beautiful wreath. Handmade with love by Ms. Avery's Mom.
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Nothing says local like Fredrico's Salad with Ham and Personal Pizza. Take an old friend out to lunch with this set of 2 salads and 2 pizzas. Valued at $38 https://fredricospizza.com/
Starting bid
"Transform Your Health Elevate Your Life
Experience a personalized journey to better health with advanced treatments, expert care, and holistic wellness solutions—all designed to help you live your best life with the support of our Medical Weight Loss Clinic Logan."
Red Light Therapy Session
Valued at $35
Starting bid
"Transform Your Health Elevate Your Life
Experience a personalized journey to better health with advanced treatments, expert care, and holistic wellness solutions—all designed to help you live your best life with the support of our Medical Weight Loss Clinic Logan."
Detox Facial
Valued at $150
Starting bid
"Empowering Health Since 1955!" Stock up on your favorites or try out something new with this $25 Gift Card to Natural Grocers.
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Nothing says Family Fun in the winter like Ice Skating. Take the entire family and maybe some cousins with this family skate pass for up to 8 people. It even includes your skate rental!
Valued at $80, Regular individual entry + skate is $10 each
Starting bid
6 Pack Fun Park Passes, Choose your activity.
"Here at the Fun Park, we have everything from bowling, to roller skating, arcades, axe throwing, outdoor tactical laser tag (1.5 acre arena). We even have Northern Utah’s largest indoor Soft Play jungle gym playground. With all there is to do at the Cache Valley Fun Park each member of your family will find something to enjoy."
Valued up to $48 depending on activity chosen
Starting bid
Starting bid
Make sure you're fully charged with this set of Mophie chargers from Zagg in North Logan. Includes snap+ Wireless Charger and additional 20 W UCB-C PD Wall Charger.
Valued at $58
Starting bid
Get ready to plug in and play with this Gaming Room Basket. Fabric Bin, Throw Blanket, Speaker, LED Light Strip, PlayStation Clock, and Karaoke Set!
Estimated Value $100
Parent Donation
Starting bid
Enjoy doing laundry with this Laundry Gift Basket. It would make for a great house-warming present or a gentle reminder to your teenager to clean their room. Basket, Laundry Soap, Snuggle Sent, and Minky Soft Throw Blanket.
Estimated Value $60
Starting bid
Best of Northern Utah! Voucher good for $100 from Persephone Ink (@persephoneink.co) at Nocturna Tattoo.
Valued at $100
https://www.nocturnatattoo.com/
Starting bid
Best of Northern Utah! Voucher good for one Palm-Sized Tattoo from Dani Melissa Tattoos (@dirtbagdani.tattoo) at Nocturna Tattoo.
Valued at $200
https://www.nocturnatattoo.com/
Starting bid
Two day passes to climb the walls at Elevation Rock Gym. Passes include equipment rental.
Valued at $46
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