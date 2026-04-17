CCKA Golf Outing: Swings & Wings!

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Enjoy a challenging round of 18 holes at The Arboretum Club. Snack and water bottle will be provided. 1pm tee time, please arrive 30 min early. There will be a few awards so get ready to play! Followed by chicken wings, beer and small bites.
Reduced price for current CCKA members only. Enjoy a challenging round of 18 holes at The Arboretum Club. Snack and water bottle will be provided. 1pm tee time, please arrive 30 min early. There will be a few awards so get ready to play! Followed by chicken wings, beer and small bites.
Fun filled social networking at the patio area of the Arboretum. Chicken wings, beer and small bites over the fire pit to catch up and talk about your upcoming summer plans!
Included in your 2026 membership, we're looking forward to seeing you again! Fun filled social networking at the patio area of the Arboretum. Chicken wings, beer and small bites over the fire pit to catch up and talk about your upcoming summer plans!
Become a member and help us sponsor students with awards, scholarships and create mentorship connections possible. We believe in sharing our strengths and experiences to support each other and the next generation. Join us in our positive, in person events 2 months. Membership includes reduced pricing to each event.
As we grow our CCKA professional organization, we want to also grow the high school and college student group. Help us sponsor one student at a time to join our events.
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