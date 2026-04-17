Chicago Connect For Korean Americans

Hosted by

Chicago Connect For Korean Americans

About this event

CCKA Golf Outing: Swings & Wings!

401 Half Day Rd

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, USA

Golf & Dinner
$120

Enjoy a challenging round of 18 holes at The Arboretum Club. Snack and water bottle will be provided. 1pm tee time, please arrive 30 min early. There will be a few awards so get ready to play! Followed by chicken wings, beer and small bites.

Golf & Dinner (CCKA Members)
$90

Reduced price for current CCKA members only. Enjoy a challenging round of 18 holes at The Arboretum Club. Snack and water bottle will be provided. 1pm tee time, please arrive 30 min early. There will be a few awards so get ready to play! Followed by chicken wings, beer and small bites.

Dinner only
$25

Fun filled social networking at the patio area of the Arboretum. Chicken wings, beer and small bites over the fire pit to catch up and talk about your upcoming summer plans!

Dinner (CCKA Members)
Free

Included in your 2026 membership, we're looking forward to seeing you again! Fun filled social networking at the patio area of the Arboretum. Chicken wings, beer and small bites over the fire pit to catch up and talk about your upcoming summer plans!

CCKA Membership 2026
$150

Become a member and help us sponsor students with awards, scholarships and create mentorship connections possible. We believe in sharing our strengths and experiences to support each other and the next generation. Join us in our positive, in person events 2 months. Membership includes reduced pricing to each event.

Sponsor a Junior CCKA Membership
$60

As we grow our CCKA professional organization, we want to also grow the high school and college student group. Help us sponsor one student at a time to join our events.

Add a donation for Chicago Connect For Korean Americans

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