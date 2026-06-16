CCLE Sponsorships

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About this event
Help bring trusted resources to educators, pastors, parents, and school leaders around the world. Your support enables the development, publication, and distribution of books, journals, guides, and other materials that strengthen teaching and learning in the Lutheran tradition. By sponsoring a publication, you help preserve and promote a distinctly Lutheran vision of education for future generations.
In 2025, the CCLE was delighted to award ten need-based scholarships for continuing education courses through the Institute. Help equip current and future Lutheran educators with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to serve faithfully in their vocations. By investing in teacher formation, you are helping to shape generations of students with wisdom, virtue, and a firm foundation in Christ.
Help advance the work of classical Lutheran education across schools, churches, and homeschools. Event sponsorship provides valuable support for conferences, practicums, symposia, and teacher training opportunities while connecting your organization with educators, pastors, parents, and school leaders from across the country.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!