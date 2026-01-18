Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

Hosted by

Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

About this event

CCLE XXVI Partners

Vendor Ticket - Early Bird
$425
Available until May 1

Vendor ticket includes conference admission, access to special events, and three lunches for one person. One six-foot table is included, additional tables may be purchased below.

Cancellation policy: 90% refund before May 1 and 75% refund May 1 until June 15.

Additional Vendor Tables
$75
Available until Jun 15

Please inquire to request more than four tables.  Limited vendor tables are available.

Cancellation policy: 90% refund before May 1 and 75% refund May 1 until June 15.

Scholasticus Social Sponsor
$500

Your name and logo will be prominently featured at our Scholasticus Social with our high school aged youth, and your representative is invited to attend the social. You will also receive additional recognition in our printed conference booklet.

Name Tag Sponsor
$500

Your name and logo are printed on all conference attendees’ name tags. You will also receive additional recognition in our printed conference booklet.

Beverage Station Sponsor
$500

Your name and logo will be prominently featured at our conference beverage stations, featuring coffee and water during conference sessions. You will also receive additional recognition in our printed conference booklet.

Luncheon Sponsor
$1,000

Your name and logo will be prominently highlighted at one of our conference luncheons. You will also receive recognition in our printed conference booklet. 

Dessert Reception Sponsor
$2,000

Your name and logo will be prominently highlighted at our Dessert Reception and you will receive one complimentary conference ticket for your representative. You will also receive recognition in our printed conference booklet and will be mentioned during announcements, where your representative will have five minutes to present.

Half Page Advertisement in Conference Booklet
$300
Available until Jun 15

This color print booklet will be distributed to all conference attendees (estimated 500 people) at the CCLE XXVI Summer Conference. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 4½” vertical.

Full Page Advertisement in Conference Booklet
$550
Available until Jun 15

This color print booklet will be distributed to all conference attendees (estimated 500 people) at the CCLE XXVI Summer Conference. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 10” vertical.

Half Page Ad in Classical Lutheran Education Journal
$300
Available until Jun 15

This high-quality, color-print academic journal will be distributed to conference attendees at the CCLE XXVI Summer Conference and will also be available for purchase through our website.  We expect this piece to have a long shelf life as a reference publication. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 4½” vertical.

Full Page Ad in Classical Lutheran Education Journal
$550
Available until Jun 15

This high-quality, color-print academic journal will be distributed to conference attendees at the CCLE XXVI Summer Conference and will also be available for purchase through our website.  We expect this piece to have a long shelf life as a reference publication. Payment and graphic are due no later than April 30, 2026. Submit ad as a high-resolution .jpeg or .png 7½” horizontal x 10” vertical.

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