CCNW Night Out at the Mariners Game August 6th

Join Connect Cheer at the ball game on August 6th where the Mariners take on the White Sox. Connect has special seating in section 100, lower level along the 1st base/right field line. Specific seats will be assigned keeping parties together, however all will be in the same section. Tickets will be sent closer to the event date to be used in the Ballpark or Ticketmaster app. (Purchasers do not need to be a friend or family member of Connect Cheer athletes, please share this with others). Proceeds will go back to Connect Cheer Association and funds will be used to help support our athlete's cheer season with events, send off gifts and more.