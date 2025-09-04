Hosted by

MSECC

About this event

Sales closed

CCO MSECC Parking Space 12/14/2026 - 1/1/2027

MSECC Parking Space at CO: 12/14/2026 — 12/18/2026 item
MSECC Parking Space at CO: 12/14/2026 — 12/18/2026
$10

Starting bid

MSECC Central Office Parking Spot for the week of 12/14/2026 — 12/18/2026

The minimum donation amount is $10. Enter your bid amount to the nearest dollar.

MSECC Parking Space at CO: 12/21/2026 — 12/25/2026 item
MSECC Parking Space at CO: 12/21/2026 — 12/25/2026
$10

Starting bid

MSECC Central Office Parking Spot for the week of 12/21/2026 — 12/25/2026

The minimum donation amount is $10. Enter your bid amount to the nearest dollar.

MSECC Parking Space at CO: 12/28/2026 — 01/01/2027 item
MSECC Parking Space at CO: 12/28/2026 — 01/01/2027
$10

Starting bid

MSECC Central Office Parking Spot for the week of 12/28/2026 - 01/01/2027

The minimum donation amount is $10. Enter your bid amount to the nearest dollar.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!