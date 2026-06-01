CCOC Pickleball Palooza Silent Auction

Raise a glass to a true bourbon classic with Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch. Impeccably balanced and rich in character, this Bottled-in-Bond bourbon showcases layers of caramel, warm spice, sweet corn, and toasted oak. Complex yet approachable, it delivers the depth, structure, and old-fashioned Kentucky charm worthy of a whiskey named after one of bourbon’s founding fathers. Whether you're a collector, a connoisseur, or simply appreciate a smooth, refined pour, this premium bottle is sure to be a crowd favorite. Valued at $110.