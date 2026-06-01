CCOC Pickleball Palooza Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enhance your vehicle's comfort, privacy, and appearance with professional window tinting from 5 Star Ford. This service helps reduce glare, block heat, and give your vehicle a sleek, polished look. Valued at $225.
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with a Synthetic Blend Oil Change! This certificate offers one professional synthetic blend oil change service, helping to protect your engine, improve performance, and extend the life of your vehicle. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Treat your family to an unforgettable adventure with passes to Great Wolf Lodge. Enjoy exciting water attractions, family-friendly activities, and hours of fun at one of the nation's favorite indoor water park destinations. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Fire up your appetite with this delicious BBQ certificate! Treat yourself, your family, or friends to mouthwatering smoked meats, savory sides, and authentic barbecue flavors. Whether you're craving brisket, ribs, pulled pork, or all the fixings, this certificate is your ticket to a memorable meal. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to a true bourbon classic with Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch. Impeccably balanced and rich in character, this Bottled-in-Bond bourbon showcases layers of caramel, warm spice, sweet corn, and toasted oak. Complex yet approachable, it delivers the depth, structure, and old-fashioned Kentucky charm worthy of a whiskey named after one of bourbon’s founding fathers. Whether you're a collector, a connoisseur, or simply appreciate a smooth, refined pour, this premium bottle is sure to be a crowd favorite. Valued at $110.
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an elegant and memorable wine-tasting experience for six guests. Sample a selection of exceptional wines while learning about flavors, pairings, and winemaking from knowledgeable hosts. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
Hit the links with this golf package from 1611 Golf. Whether you're working on your swing, enjoying a round with friends, or looking for a unique golf experience, this package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels. Package includes a $75 gift card, golf hat, gloves, golf balls, koozies & more. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy your outdoor spaces with fewer pests thanks to this three-treatment mosquito control package from Mosquito Hunger. Ideal for backyards, patios, and outdoor gatherings, these treatments help create a more comfortable environment throughout the season. Residential or Commercial. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Truva Mediterranean Bar & Grill, where authentic Mediterranean flavors meet warm hospitality. This certificate is valid for a delicious meal featuring fresh ingredients, traditional recipes, and a menu filled with flavorful favorites. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Treat yourself, or someone you know, to a rejuvenating wellness experience with this 30-Minute Therapeutic Massage and 30-Minute Express Facial at High Stone Wholistic Wellness. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Enjoy the thrill of Major League Baseball at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Whether you're a lifelong fan or looking for a fun family outing, this experience offers unforgettable moments, great entertainment, and the chance to be part of the action. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day, enjoy a relaxing at-home spa experience, or gift someone a moment of well-deserved pampering, this basket has everything needed for a refreshing escape. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day, enjoy a relaxing at-home spa experience, or gift someone a moment of well-deserved pampering, this basket has everything needed for a refreshing escape. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Take your pickleball game to the next level with this HEAD pickleball paddle, a trusted brand known for quality racquet sports equipment. Designed for a great balance of power, control, and comfort, this paddle features a durable composite/fiberglass hitting surface and a polymer honeycomb core that helps deliver consistent performance on every shot. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Get ready for hours of climbing, sliding, and family fun! This package includes admission to a thrilling slides park where kids can explore exciting slides, interactive play areas, and endless opportunities for adventure. Perfect for families looking to make lasting memories, celebrate a special day, or simply enjoy an action-packed outing together. Valued at $160.
Starting bid
One beautifully decorated 10-inch Bundt cake in your choice of available flavor and design. Known for their rich, moist cakes and signature cream cheese frosting, these cakes are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and special occasions. A 10-inch cake serves approximately 18 guests. Valued at $40.
Starting bid
Whether you're ready for a stylish haircut, or a special occasion style, you'll enjoy personalized service from an experienced hair professional. Treat yourself to a little pampering and leave feeling confident and renewed. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Enjoy the thrill of the hunt with a gift certificate to Thrift Giant! Browse thousands of unique finds, including clothing, accessories, home décor, furniture, and more. With new merchandise arriving daily, every visit offers the chance to discover hidden treasures at incredible prices. Plus, shopping thrift supports sustainability and helps local nonprofit organizations in the community. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Enjoy the thrill of the hunt with a gift certificate to Thrift Giant! Browse thousands of unique finds, including clothing, accessories, home décor, furniture, and more. With new merchandise arriving daily, every visit offers the chance to discover hidden treasures at incredible prices. Plus, shopping thrift supports sustainability and helps local nonprofit organizations in the community. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Enjoy the thrill of the hunt with a gift certificate to Thrift Giant! Browse thousands of unique finds, including clothing, accessories, home décor, furniture, and more. With new merchandise arriving daily, every visit offers the chance to discover hidden treasures at incredible prices. Plus, shopping thrift supports sustainability and helps local nonprofit organizations in the community. Valued at $50.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!