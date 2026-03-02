C/Cooking with Mira 02/03/2026

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About this event
Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.
Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.
Tikvah Member will pay $10 no later than the start of the event.
Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.
Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.
Guest will pay $ 15 no later than the start of the event
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