Tikvah AJMI

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Tikvah AJMI

About this event

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C/Cooking with Mira 02/03/2026

8339 Old York Rd

Elkins Park, PA 19027, USA

Tikvah Member - Pay Now
$10

Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.

Tikvah Member - Cash/Check
Free

Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.

Tikvah Member will pay $10 no later than the start of the event.

Guest - Pay Now
$15

Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.

Guest - Cash/Check
Free

Mira will guide us in making a nutritious meal which we will enjoy together.

Guest will pay $ 15 no later than the start of the event

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