CCRD Micro Bruisers vs the SFVD As If's

1050 Oak St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

General Admission
$10
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$20
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Children under 12 - GA
free
Childer under 12 - VIP upgrade
$10
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage. *Without this upgrade, children will not able to sit in the VIP section with other ticket VIP holders
Military - GA
free
Complementary admission for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran). Must show proof of military service.
Military - VIP Upgrade
$10
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Complimentary Ticket
free
For volunteers designated guests and charity attendees. Please fill out the extra info about this ticket or it will not be valid.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing