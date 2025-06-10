CCRD Micro Bruisers vs the SFVD As If's

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$20
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Children under 12 - GA
free
Childer under 12 - VIP upgrade
$10
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage. *Without this upgrade, children will not able to sit in the VIP section with other ticket VIP holders
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage. *Without this upgrade, children will not able to sit in the VIP section with other ticket VIP holders
Military - GA
free
Complementary admission for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran). Must show proof of military service.
Complementary admission for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran). Must show proof of military service.
Military - VIP Upgrade
$10
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Early admission to the bout, reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Complimentary Ticket
free
For volunteers designated guests and charity attendees. Please fill out the extra info about this ticket or it will not be valid.
For volunteers designated guests and charity attendees. Please fill out the extra info about this ticket or it will not be valid.