CCRD, Inc. (Central Coast Roller Derby)

Hosted by

CCRD, Inc. (Central Coast Roller Derby)

About this event

CCRD's 20th Anniversary Active Member/Alumni Mash-up Bout

1050 Oak St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

GA
$10

Grants entry to watch all the roller derby action!

VIP Admission
$15

Early admission to the bout, a reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage* of your choice! *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.

Child under 12 - general admission
Free
Child under 12 - VIP
$10

Early admission to the bout, a reserved front-row seat*, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage! *Without this VIP ticket, children will not be able to sit in the VIP section

Military - general admission
Free

Complimentary admission for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran). Must show proof of military service.

Military - VIP
$10

Early admission to the bout for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran), reserved front-row seating, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage Early admission to the bout for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran), reserved front-row seating, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage*

Skater Sign-up
$15

Participation as a skater in Period 1 is free. Cost to participate in Periods 2&3 is $15 total.

Comp Ticket
Free

For volunteers bringing a guest or designated charity attendees, please fill out the extra information about this ticket or it will not be valid.

Add a donation for CCRD, Inc. (Central Coast Roller Derby)

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