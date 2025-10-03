CCRD's The SK805 vs Shasta Roller Derby

Grants entry to watch all the roller derby action!
Early admission to the bout, a reserved front-row seat, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage* of your choice! *Must show proof of age (21+) to receive alcohol.
Early admission to the bout, a reserved front-row seat*, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage! *Without this VIP ticket, children will not be able to sit in the VIP section
Complimentary admission for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran). Must show proof of military service.
Early admission to the bout for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran), reserved front-row seating, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage Early admission to the bout for Military Service members (active duty, retired, or veteran), reserved front-row seating, one raffle entry, and a complimentary beverage*
For volunteers bringing a guest or designated charity attendees, please fill out the extra information about this ticket or it will not be valid.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing