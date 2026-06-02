CCS Business Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until July 24, 2027
Listing on Website, Donor wall, social media
Valid until July 24, 2027
Listing on Website, Donor wall, social media post, inclusion in email blast, coffee mug or cup
Valid until July 24, 2027
Logo on Website, Donor wall, social media post, inclusion in email blast, mug or cup, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)
Valid until July 24, 2027
Logo/Link on Website, Donor wall, Social Media post, Inclusion in email blast, mug or cup, 4 tickets to one event and one free facility rental (pending availability)
Valid until July 24, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 2 tickets to one event (pending availability)
Valid until July 24, 2027
Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)
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