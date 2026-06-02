Centralia Cultural Society

Offered by

Centralia Cultural Society

About the memberships

CCS Business Membership

Business Friend
$250

Valid until July 24, 2027

Listing on Website, Donor wall, social media

Business Sponsor
$500

Valid until July 24, 2027

Listing on Website, Donor wall, social media post, inclusion in email blast, coffee mug or cup

Business Benefactor
$1,000

Valid until July 24, 2027

Logo on Website, Donor wall, social media post, inclusion in email blast, mug or cup, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Busienss Founder
$5,000

Valid until July 24, 2027

Logo/Link on Website, Donor wall, Social Media post, Inclusion in email blast, mug or cup, 4 tickets to one event and one free facility rental (pending availability)

Founder
$500

Valid until July 24, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 2 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Legacy
$1,000

Valid until July 24, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)

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