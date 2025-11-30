CCS Christmas Festival Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
5160 Packhouse Rd, Wilson, NC 27896, USA
Starting bid
Catepillar Handprint Canvas (12" x 36")
Starting bid
Sun Handprint Canvas
(12" x 36")
Starting bid
Christmas Tree Handprint (18" x 36")
Starting bid
Sunflower Handprint Canvas (18" x 36")
Starting bid
Every Bloom Holds A Blessing Wooden Storage Box with Fingerprints
Starting bid
Wooden flag with fingerprints
Starting bid
Dr. Seuss Canvas Handprints
Starting bid
Hot Air Balloon Fingerprint Canvas
Starting bid
Shadow Box Butterflies
Starting bid
Shadow Box Hearts
Starting bid
Heart Hands Picture
Starting bid
Prayer Hands Picture
Starting bid
Stain Glass Window Cross
Starting bid
Stain Glass Window Christmas Tree
Starting bid
Films by the Fireside Basket Includes:
• Everything you need for a cozy movie night with family and friends
• Popcorn
• Candy
• Hot chocolate
• Cozy blankets
Estimated Value: $300
Donated by: K4–2nd Grade Families
Starting bid
Family Game Night Basket Includes:
• A variety of board games for all ages
• Assorted snacks
• Additional family-friendly surprises
Estimated Value: $440
Starting bid
Sweet Campfire Memories Basket Includes:
• Everything you need to make the perfect s’mores
• Cozy campfire-themed treats and essentials
Estimated Value: $400
Donated by: Middle School Families
Starting bid
Carolina Hurricanes Experience Includes:
• Center ice tickets for Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings (February 1 @ 3pm)
– Section 103, Row K, Seats 10–14 (aisle seats)
• Premier parking
• Autographed photo of Frederik Andersen
Estimated Value: $1,310
Donated by: Debbie Simmons, Digital Repair LLC
Starting bid
BPAC Birthday Party Package Includes:
• Three-hour gym rental
• Inflatable obstacle course
Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: BPAC
Starting bid
Paws Inn Includes:
• Grooming services up to $50
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Hat Patch Bar & Jewelry Party Includes:
• Hat Patch Bar experience
✨ Important Notice
Permanent jewelry for ages 5–12 is offered in sterling silver or 14k gold only. Some selections may have a small additional fee depending on the style chosen.
Each guest receives a $35 voucher to use at the party.
Items priced above a Tier 1 stainless bracelet may have an additional fee.
• Hosted by 2 Sisters Boutique & One Little Spark
Estimated Value: $700
Starting bid
Brentwood Basket Includes:
• Gift card from Backroads Bread Company
• Gift card from Coastal Posh
• Gift card from Lush Pups Pet Spa
• Gift card from WenDesigns
• Gift card from Pups
• Poinsettia from Colonial House of Flowers
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Downtown Wilson Basket Includes:
• Wilson Doughnut Shop
• Treat Yo Self Bakery
• Bill’s Grill
• Sugar Plum Shoppe
• WhirliDogs Café
• Whirligig Popcorn
• Wilson Warbirds bag and gifts
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Barton College Basket Includes:
• $500 certificate for four VIP tickets to one home football game, including one parking spot for tailgating, access to the Bulldog Club Tailgate (Kennedy Theatre), and blue section seating (Section 203)
• $100 certificate for four VIP tickets to one home basketball game, including center-court seating and four passes to the Bulldog Club hospitality room
• $100 Barton College swag bundle, including a polo, clear bag, purse holder, keychain, mug, button, and pennant
Estimated Value: $700
Donated by: Barton College
Starting bid
Brandon Lake Concert 2 Tickets Include:
• Brandon Lake concert on Sunday, March 22, at 7:00 PM
• Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC
• Section 337 seating
Estimated Value: $140
Donated by: Elite Peaks Roofing
Starting bid
Snowman Basket Includes:
• Snowman doormat
• Snowman door hanger
Estimated Value: $115
Starting bid
Crys Community Closet Kids Vendor Basket Includes:
• Kids vendor items made by Crys Community Closet
Items from this basket will also be available for purchase during an event at Stoneybrook Church on December 14 from 2–5 PM.
Estimated Value: $225
Starting bid
Britain Lamm Photography Includes:
• $150 gift card
Estimated Value: $150
Donated by: Britain Lamm
Starting bid
Southern Best Basket Includes:
• Grateful cutting board
• Candy cane Christmas phone holder with three hair ties
• Scented cinnamon wax
• Jewelry dish
• Simply Southern keychain
• Simply Southern Croc charms
• Muggiez drink holder
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Mom-to-Be Basket Includes:
• Jelly Bellies 3D/4D ultrasound ($109 value)
• Once Upon a Child $25 gift card
• BabyBox Live
Estimated Value: $240
Starting bid
Holiday Cheer for Her Basket Includes:
• Airport Nail & Spa gift card
• Merle Norman service (any service)
• Infuse $100 gift card with beauty products
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Holiday Cheer for Him Basket Includes:
• Car detail kit from East Coast Detailing
• Car detail from Montel Speight
• Golf balls
• Air filter
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Hotworx / Vitality Basket Includes:
• Hotworx one-month membership
• Vitality $25 gift card
Estimated Value: $85
Starting bid
Decorative House Includes:
• Decorative house
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Ann Hardison
Starting bid
Hardee’s Furniture La-Z-Boy Recliner Includes:
• Plush cushioning for ultimate comfort
• Supportive armrests
• Smooth reclining function
• Classic, timeless design
Estimated Value: $600
Donated by: Hardee’s Furniture
Starting bid
Mahjong Lesson Includes:
• Private Mahjong lesson for you and three friends
• Instruction on rules, techniques, and traditions
• Guided by an experienced instructor
• Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills
Estimated Value: $400
Donated by: Stephanie Batten
Starting bid
Camp Peace Basket Includes:
• One week at Camp Peace Summer Camp
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Peace Church
Starting bid
ECU Basket Includes:
• Four tickets to an ECU men’s basketball game
Estimated Value: $80
Donated by: ECU
Starting bid
Ashley Nicole Design Includes:
• Deer ornament door hanger
Estimated Value: $75
Donated by: Ashley Nicole Design
Starting bid
Cavviette Cattle Co. Includes:
• Horse riding lesson
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Cavviette Cattle Co.
Starting bid
Wilson Flower Shop & Market Basket Includes:
• Decorative reindeer
• Christmas ornaments
• Assorted goodies
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Wilson Flower Shop & Market
Starting bid
Gracie’s Village Basket Includes:
• Happy Everything decorative jar with festive attachment
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Gracie’s Village
Starting bid
Winter Break Basket Includes:
• Two Sky-Vue Drive-In family admissions (for a family of four)
• Hill Ridge Farms general admission for a family of four
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Shop By Tay Basket Includes:
• Gratitude Scripture journal
• Prayer journal
• Two Brushed by Bec candles
• Christmas tumbler
• Perfume
• BP jewelry bundle
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: Shop By Tay Shops
Starting bid
The Roasted Mullet & Lily & Lace Basket Includes:
• Roasted Mullet tumbler
• Roasted Mullet hat
• Coffee syrup
• Lily & Lace prayer journal bundle
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Joyner Chiropractic Basket Includes:
• Merchandise hat
• Merchandise shirt (size large)
• Koozie
• Neck massager
• Vibrating massage ball
• Sombra arthritis cream
• Biofreeze
• Gel pack
• Electrolytes
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
JB Rose & Sons Farms Basket Includes:
• Pink 11-qt cooler filled with locally grown sweet potatoes
• JB Rose & Sons hat
• $100 Visa gift card
• Sweet potato recipe
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: JB Rose & Sons Farm
Starting bid
JB Rose & Sons Farms Basket Includes:
• Blue 11-qt cooler filled with locally grown sweet potatoes
• JB Rose & Sons hat
• $100 Visa gift card
• Sweet potato recipe
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: JB Rose & Sons Farm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!