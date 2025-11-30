Hosted by

Community Christian School

CCS Christmas Festival Silent Auction

5160 Packhouse Rd, Wilson, NC 27896, USA

Batchelor K4 item
Batchelor K4
$50

Starting bid

Catepillar Handprint Canvas (12" x 36")

Patterson K4 item
Patterson K4
$50

Starting bid

Sun Handprint Canvas

(12" x 36")

Pearson K5 item
Pearson K5
$50

Starting bid

Christmas Tree Handprint (18" x 36")

Hudson K5 item
Hudson K5
$50

Starting bid

Sunflower Handprint Canvas (18" x 36")

Cafasso 1st item
Cafasso 1st
$50

Starting bid

Every Bloom Holds A Blessing Wooden Storage Box with Fingerprints

Boseman 1st item
Boseman 1st
$50

Starting bid

Wooden flag with fingerprints

Bass 2nd item
Bass 2nd
$50

Starting bid

Dr. Seuss Canvas Handprints

Godwin 2nd item
Godwin 2nd
$50

Starting bid

Hot Air Balloon Fingerprint Canvas

Carroll 3rd item
Carroll 3rd
$50

Starting bid

Shadow Box Butterflies

Jackson 3rd item
Jackson 3rd
$50

Starting bid

Shadow Box Hearts

Finberg 4th item
Finberg 4th
$50

Starting bid

Heart Hands Picture

Huston 4th item
Huston 4th
$50

Starting bid

Prayer Hands Picture

Boeren 5th item
Boeren 5th
$50

Starting bid

Stain Glass Window Cross

Creech 5th item
Creech 5th
$50

Starting bid

Stain Glass Window Christmas Tree

Films by the Fireside item
Films by the Fireside
$50

Starting bid

Films by the Fireside Basket Includes:
• Everything you need for a cozy movie night with family and friends
• Popcorn
• Candy
• Hot chocolate
• Cozy blankets

Estimated Value: $300
Donated by: K4–2nd Grade Families

Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Family Game Night Basket Includes:
• A variety of board games for all ages
• Assorted snacks
• Additional family-friendly surprises

Estimated Value: $440

S'more Basket item
S'more Basket
$35

Starting bid

Sweet Campfire Memories Basket Includes:
• Everything you need to make the perfect s’mores
• Cozy campfire-themed treats and essentials

Estimated Value: $400
Donated by: Middle School Families

Carolina Hurricanes Basket item
Carolina Hurricanes Basket
$130

Starting bid

Carolina Hurricanes Experience Includes:
• Center ice tickets for Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings (February 1 @ 3pm)
  – Section 103, Row K, Seats 10–14 (aisle seats)
• Premier parking
• Autographed photo of Frederik Andersen

Estimated Value: $1,310
Donated by: Debbie Simmons, Digital Repair LLC

BPAC Birthday Party item
BPAC Birthday Party
$35

Starting bid

BPAC Birthday Party Package Includes:
• Three-hour gym rental
• Inflatable obstacle course

Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: BPAC

Paws Inn item
Paws Inn
$5

Starting bid

Paws Inn Includes:
• Grooming services up to $50

Estimated Value: $50

Hat Patch Bar/Party item
Hat Patch Bar/Party
$70

Starting bid

Hat Patch Bar & Jewelry Party Includes:
• Hat Patch Bar experience
Important Notice

Permanent jewelry for ages 5–12 is offered in sterling silver or 14k gold only. Some selections may have a small additional fee depending on the style chosen.


Each guest receives a $35 voucher to use at the party.

Items priced above a Tier 1 stainless bracelet may have an additional fee.
• Hosted by 2 Sisters Boutique & One Little Spark

Estimated Value: $700

Brentwood Basket item
Brentwood Basket
$20

Starting bid

Brentwood Basket Includes:
• Gift card from Backroads Bread Company
• Gift card from Coastal Posh
• Gift card from Lush Pups Pet Spa
• Gift card from WenDesigns
• Gift card from Pups
• Poinsettia from Colonial House of Flowers

Estimated Value: $200

Downtown Wilson item
Downtown Wilson
$25

Starting bid

Downtown Wilson Basket Includes:
• Wilson Doughnut Shop
• Treat Yo Self Bakery
• Bill’s Grill
• Sugar Plum Shoppe
• WhirliDogs Café
• Whirligig Popcorn
• Wilson Warbirds bag and gifts

Estimated Value: $200

Barton Basket item
Barton Basket
$70

Starting bid

Barton College Basket Includes:
• $500 certificate for four VIP tickets to one home football game, including one parking spot for tailgating, access to the Bulldog Club Tailgate (Kennedy Theatre), and blue section seating (Section 203)
• $100 certificate for four VIP tickets to one home basketball game, including center-court seating and four passes to the Bulldog Club hospitality room
• $100 Barton College swag bundle, including a polo, clear bag, purse holder, keychain, mug, button, and pennant

Estimated Value: $700
Donated by: Barton College

Brandon Lake Concert Tickets (2) item
Brandon Lake Concert Tickets (2)
$20

Starting bid

Brandon Lake Concert 2 Tickets Include:
• Brandon Lake concert on Sunday, March 22, at 7:00 PM
• Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC
• Section 337 seating

Estimated Value: $140
Donated by: Elite Peaks Roofing

Snowman Basket item
Snowman Basket
$15

Starting bid

Snowman Basket Includes:
• Snowman doormat
• Snowman door hanger

Estimated Value: $115

Crys Community Closet item
Crys Community Closet
$25

Starting bid

Crys Community Closet Kids Vendor Basket Includes:
• Kids vendor items made by Crys Community Closet

Items from this basket will also be available for purchase during an event at Stoneybrook Church on December 14 from 2–5 PM.

Estimated Value: $225

Britain Lamm Photography item
Britain Lamm Photography
$20

Starting bid

Britain Lamm Photography Includes:
• $150 gift card

Estimated Value: $150
Donated by: Britain Lamm

Southern Best Basket item
Southern Best Basket
$20

Starting bid

Southern Best Basket Includes:
• Grateful cutting board
• Candy cane Christmas phone holder with three hair ties
• Scented cinnamon wax
• Jewelry dish
• Simply Southern keychain
• Simply Southern Croc charms
• Muggiez drink holder

Estimated Value: $150

Mom to Be Basket item
Mom to Be Basket
$25

Starting bid

Mom-to-Be Basket Includes:
• Jelly Bellies 3D/4D ultrasound ($109 value)
• Once Upon a Child $25 gift card
• BabyBox Live

Estimated Value: $240

Holiday Cheer for Her item
Holiday Cheer for Her
$25

Starting bid

Holiday Cheer for Her Basket Includes:
• Airport Nail & Spa gift card
• Merle Norman service (any service)
• Infuse $100 gift card with beauty products

Estimated Value: $250

Holiday Cheer for Him item
Holiday Cheer for Him
$30

Starting bid

Holiday Cheer for Him Basket Includes:
• Car detail kit from East Coast Detailing
• Car detail from Montel Speight
• Golf balls
• Air filter

Estimated Value: $250

Hotworx/Vitality item
Hotworx/Vitality
$10

Starting bid

Hotworx / Vitality Basket Includes:
• Hotworx one-month membership
• Vitality $25 gift card

Estimated Value: $85

Decorative House item
Decorative House
$10

Starting bid

Decorative House Includes:
• Decorative house

Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Ann Hardison

Hardee's Furniture La-Z-Boy Recliner item
Hardee's Furniture La-Z-Boy Recliner
$60

Starting bid

Hardee’s Furniture La-Z-Boy Recliner Includes:
• Plush cushioning for ultimate comfort
• Supportive armrests
• Smooth reclining function
• Classic, timeless design

Estimated Value: $600
Donated by: Hardee’s Furniture

Mahjong Lessons item
Mahjong Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Mahjong Lesson Includes:
• Private Mahjong lesson for you and three friends
• Instruction on rules, techniques, and traditions
• Guided by an experienced instructor
• Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills

Estimated Value: $400
Donated by: Stephanie Batten

Camp Peace Summer Camp item
Camp Peace Summer Camp
$20

Starting bid

Camp Peace Basket Includes:
• One week at Camp Peace Summer Camp

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Peace Church

ECU item
ECU
$20

Starting bid

ECU Basket Includes:
• Four tickets to an ECU men’s basketball game

Estimated Value: $80
Donated by: ECU

Deer Ornament Door Hanger item
Deer Ornament Door Hanger
$75

Starting bid

Ashley Nicole Design Includes:
• Deer ornament door hanger

Estimated Value: $75
Donated by: Ashley Nicole Design

Cavviette Cattle Co. item
Cavviette Cattle Co.
$20

Starting bid

Cavviette Cattle Co. Includes:
• Horse riding lesson

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Cavviette Cattle Co.

Wilson Flowers Shop & Market item
Wilson Flowers Shop & Market
$20

Starting bid

Wilson Flower Shop & Market Basket Includes:
• Decorative reindeer
• Christmas ornaments
• Assorted goodies

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Wilson Flower Shop & Market

Gracie's Village Shops item
Gracie's Village Shops
$20

Starting bid

Gracie’s Village Basket Includes:
• Happy Everything decorative jar with festive attachment

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Gracie’s Village

Winter Break Basket item
Winter Break Basket
$20

Starting bid

Winter Break Basket Includes:
• Two Sky-Vue Drive-In family admissions (for a family of four)
• Hill Ridge Farms general admission for a family of four

Estimated Value: $150

Shop By Tay item
Shop By Tay
$20

Starting bid

Shop By Tay Basket Includes:
• Gratitude Scripture journal
• Prayer journal
• Two Brushed by Bec candles
• Christmas tumbler
• Perfume
• BP jewelry bundle

Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: Shop By Tay Shops

The Roasted Mullet & Lily & Lace item
The Roasted Mullet & Lily & Lace
$20

Starting bid

The Roasted Mullet & Lily & Lace Basket Includes:
• Roasted Mullet tumbler
• Roasted Mullet hat
• Coffee syrup
• Lily & Lace prayer journal bundle

Estimated Value: $100

Joyner Chiropractic item
Joyner Chiropractic
$20

Starting bid

Joyner Chiropractic Basket Includes:
• Merchandise hat
• Merchandise shirt (size large)
• Koozie
• Neck massager
• Vibrating massage ball
• Sombra arthritis cream
• Biofreeze
• Gel pack
• Electrolytes

Estimated Value: $250

JB Rose & Sons Farms item
JB Rose & Sons Farms
$20

Starting bid

JB Rose & Sons Farms Basket Includes:
• Pink 11-qt cooler filled with locally grown sweet potatoes
• JB Rose & Sons hat
• $100 Visa gift card
• Sweet potato recipe

Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: JB Rose & Sons Farm

JB Rose & Sons Farms item
JB Rose & Sons Farms
$20

Starting bid

JB Rose & Sons Farms Basket Includes:
• Blue 11-qt cooler filled with locally grown sweet potatoes
• JB Rose & Sons hat
• $100 Visa gift card
• Sweet potato recipe

Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: JB Rose & Sons Farm

