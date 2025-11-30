CCS Christmas Festival Silent Auction

Hat Patch Bar & Jewelry Party Includes:

• Hat Patch Bar experience

✨ Important Notice

Permanent jewelry for ages 5–12 is offered in sterling silver or 14k gold only. Some selections may have a small additional fee depending on the style chosen.





Each guest receives a $35 voucher to use at the party.

Items priced above a Tier 1 stainless bracelet may have an additional fee.

• Hosted by 2 Sisters Boutique & One Little Spark

Estimated Value: $700