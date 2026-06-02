Centralia Cultural Society

Offered by

Centralia Cultural Society

About the memberships

CCS Patron Membership

Individual Annual
$40

Valid until June 7, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website

Individual Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website

Family Annual
$75

Valid until June 7, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website

Family Monthly
$7

Renews monthly

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website

Sponsor Annual
$100

Valid until June 7, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler

Sponsor Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler

Benefactor Annual
$250

Valid until June 7, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree

Benefactor Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree

Founder Annual
$500

Valid until June 7, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 2 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Founder Monthly
$50

Renews monthly

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 2 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Legacy Annual
$1,000

Valid until June 7, 2027

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Legacy Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

Eligible for patron discounts, receive mail/email blasts, listing on website, coffee mug or tumbler, t-shirt, plaque on donor tree, 4 tickets to one event (pending availability)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!