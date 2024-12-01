Colebrook Consolidated School Parent Teacher Organization Inc
CCS PTO On-hand Merchandise
75th Anniversary Ornament - Limited Edition
$10
Hurry, grab a limited-edition 75th anniversary ornament today! Colebrook Consolidate School is celebrating 75 years and we are excited to offer this momento. Hand crafted by a local artisan, this dual layer ornament is hand painted Coyote Green and laser engraved.
Buffalo Plaid Plush Blanket
$35
Cozy up with one of these 50" x 60" plush blankets.
Grey Plush Blanket
$35
Cozy up with this 50" x 60" plush, grey blanket. We've sold out of these twice!
Hunter Green Fleece Blanket
$30
Cozy up with a 50" x 60" Hunter Green Fleece Sweatshirt Blanket. Perfect for snuggles, picnics and those chilly sports games.
Heather Blue Fleece Blanket
$30
Cozy up with a 50" x 60" Heather Blue Fleece Sweatshirt Blanket. Perfect for snuggles, picnics and those chilly sports games.
Red and Khaki Tote Bag Coyote
$18
Khaki Tote bag with red bottom and handles. This version features a fun howling Coyote!
Red and Khaki Tote Bag CT hearts
$18
Khaki Tote bag with red bottom and handles. This version features a State of CT outline with an adorable paw print over Colebrook.
Striped Winter Hat
$18
Striped Winter hat (lined) with classic Colebrook Coyotes Logo embroidered on front.
Hunter Green Winter Cap
$18
Hunter Green Winter Cap with sole Coyote embroidered on front in white to offset lower stripes.
Adult Ball Cap - Red
$22
Adult ball-cap with embroidered classic Colebrook Coyotes Logo on front
Adult Ball Cap - Black
$22
Adult ball-cap with embroidered classic Colebrook Coyotes Logo on front
Adult Ball Cap - Navy & White
$22
Adult ball-cap in Navy and White with embroidered classic Colebrook Coyotes Logo on front
Acrylic Ornament: Map
$3
Clear Acrylic ornament adorned with a CT map that has an adorable paw print marking Colebrook.
Acrylic Ornament: Coyotes
$3
Clear Acrylic ornament adorned with our classic Colebrook Coyotes Logo.
Acrylic Ornament: Howling Coyote
$3
Clear Acrylic ornament adorned with a howling coyote
Acrylic Ornament: Colebrook
$3
Clear Acrylic ornament adorned with a howling coyote
