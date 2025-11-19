CCS Sees Candies Holiday Sale

Assorted -1lb (550318)
$32

Assorted Milk and dark chocolates. Delivered in a seasonal wrap.

Assorted: 2lbs (550329)
$61

Assorted Milk and dark chocolates. Delivered in a seasonal wrap.

Milk Chocolate - 1lb (550326)
$32

Pure milk chocolate goodness. Delivered in a seasonal wrap.

Dark Chocolate - 1lb (550330)
$32

A taste of cacao in every bite. Delivered in a seasonal wrap.

Nuts and Chews - 1lb (550334)
$32

Yummy, Crunchy, and Chewy! Delivered in a seasonal wrap.

Nuts and Chews - 2lb (550335)
$61

Yummy, Crunchy, and Chewy! Delivered in a seasonal wrap.

Truffles (506541)
$32.50

Decadent and Rich

Toffee-ettes (500316)
$32

Crunch toffee, milk chocolate & almonds.

Assorted Lollypops (506542)
$31.50

Vanilla, Butterscotch, Cafe Latte & Chocolate

Peanut Brittle (500355)
$32

Buttery Crunchy and irresistible

Christmas Buddies Box (511010)
$13.50

Beloved Sees classics

Silver Assorted (506542)
$18.25

An assortment that shines on its own.

Molasses Chips (510164)
$18.50

Crispy wafers covered in milk and dark chocolate.

Assorted Peppermints (510167)
$16

Creamy mints in milk and dark chocolate.

Playful Penguins (511011)
$14.50

An array of adorable bites

Santa’s Helper (510781)
$11.50

An irresistible treat.

Festive Ornaments Box (503182)
$11.50

The ultimate stocking stuffier.

