CCSGO 2026 Membership Dues

PLEASE NOTE:

To keep CCSGO’s processing costs as low as possible, we use Zeffy, a nonprofit fundraising platform that does not charge us any fees. Because Zeffy is free for nonprofits, they automatically add an optional tip to support their platform—not CCSGO.

CCSGO does not receive this tip.

If you do not want to add a tip to Zeffy, you can remove it easily:

After clicking Continue , look for the section that says “Help keep Zeffy free for Ccsgo (optional)” . You will see a percentage amount (for example, 17%). Click that percentage, choose “Other” , and type 0 (zero). Your total will go back to $25 .

Adding a tip is completely optional. Setting it to $0 will still fully process your CCSGO membership dues.





Unless you choose to make an additional donation beyond your membership dues (which is done on this page) your total should remain $25.