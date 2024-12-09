CCTA "Keeping History Alive"

*Once Dues are paid: A email with your membership card will be sent (New Card Emailed Receipt, annually).
For all News or Updates: Follow the Choctaw Code Talkers Associations official Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/choctawcodetalkers or email [email protected] for questions concerning membership.
CCTA Lifetime Membership
$150
No expiration
*Once Dues are paid: A email with your membership card will be sent (New Card Emailed Receipt, Lifetime Member).
Donations
$500
No expiration
Donation of Any Value can be made: Tax Receipt for gifts over $500.00
Donations
$20
No expiration
Donation Value of $20.00 or more if Entered "Donation" at top of form.
Add a donation for Choctaw Code Talkers Association
$
