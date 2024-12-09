Choctaw Code Talkers Association

Offered by

Choctaw Code Talkers Association

About the memberships

CCTA "Keeping History Alive"

CCTA Yearly Membership
$10

Valid for one year

*Once Dues are paid: A email with your membership card will be sent (New Card Emailed Receipt, annually). For all News or Updates: Follow the Choctaw Code Talkers Associations official Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/choctawcodetalkers or email [email protected] for questions concerning membership.
CCTA Lifetime Membership
$150

No expiration

*Once Dues are paid: A email with your membership card will be sent (New Card Emailed Receipt, Lifetime Member). For all News or Updates: Follow the Choctaw Code Talkers Associations official Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/choctawcodetalkers or email [email protected] for questions concerning membership.
Donations
$500

No expiration

Donation of Any Value can be made: Tax Receipt for gifts over $500.00
Donations
$20

No expiration

Donation Value of $20.00 or more if Entered "Donation" at top of form.
Add a donation for Choctaw Code Talkers Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!