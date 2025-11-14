Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

Offered by

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

About this shop

CCW Make It Bake It Grow It 2025

Christmas Wreath1 item
Christmas Wreath1
$15

small wreath or candle wreath. Dimensions: 4" inside and 9" outside. Only one available.

Christmas Wreath2 item
Christmas Wreath2
$15

small wreath or candle wreath. Dimensions: 4" inside and 9" outside. Only one available.

Christmas Wreath3 item
Christmas Wreath3
$15

small wreath or candle wreath. Dimensions: 4" inside and 9" outside. Only one available.

Variegated Pothos Plant
$10

Established easy to care trailing plant. Only one available.

Cross Block item
Cross Block item
Cross Block item
Cross Block
$10

Listing for one solid wood block. Price for each. Two available.

Upcylced Chair Planter item
Upcylced Chair Planter item
Upcylced Chair Planter
$60

Vintage chair planter; upscaled outdoor garden decor. Plants can be changed with the season. Comparable items selling for as much as $95.

Large Wreath4 item
Large Wreath4
$25

19" diameter. Only one available.

Large Wreath5 item
Large Wreath5
$25

19" diameter. Only one available.

Medium Christmas Wreath6 item
Medium Christmas Wreath6
$20

15" diameter. Only one available.

Medium Christmas Wreath7 item
Medium Christmas Wreath7 item
Medium Christmas Wreath7
$20

15" diameter. Lighted Peace wreath.Only one available.

Medium Christmas Wreath8 item
Medium Christmas Wreath8
$20

15" diameter. Only one available.

Large Christmas Wreath9 item
Large Christmas Wreath9
$25

18" diameter. Only one available.

Large Christmas Wreath10 item
Large Christmas Wreath10
$25

18" diameter. Only one available.

Large Christmas Wreath11 item
Large Christmas Wreath11 item
Large Christmas Wreath11
$25

16" diameter. This wreath lights up. Only one available.

Handmade Ornament1 item
Handmade Ornament1 item
Handmade Ornament1 item
Handmade Ornament1
$12

11" diameter hand made ornament. Only one available.

Handmade Ornament2 item
Handmade Ornament2 item
Handmade Ornament2 item
Handmade Ornament2
$12

11" diameter hand made ornament. Only one available.

Handmade Ornament3 item
Handmade Ornament3 item
Handmade Ornament3
$12

11" diameter hand made Santa ornaments

Handmade Ornament4 item
Handmade Ornament4 item
Handmade Ornament4 item
Handmade Ornament4
$12

11" diameter hand made ornament. Only one available.

Handmade Ornament5 item
Handmade Ornament5 item
Handmade Ornament5 item
Handmade Ornament5
$12

11" diameter hand made ornament. Only one available.

Handmade Ornament6 item
Handmade Ornament6 item
Handmade Ornament6 item
Handmade Ornament6
$12

11" diameter hand made ornament. Only one available.

Merry Christmas burlap bag item
Merry Christmas burlap bag
$15

Merry Christmas hand made burlap bag. 15" x 15"

Poinsettia Burlap bag item
Poinsettia Burlap bag item
Poinsettia Burlap bag
$10

Poinsettia hand made burlap bag. Your choice of 10.25" tall " x 11.25" wide or 9.5"tall x 12" wide

2 Burlap wine bag with ties item
2 Burlap wine bag with ties
$10

2 Burlap wine bags with carved wood ties

UGA Bulldog Soap-white item
UGA Bulldog Soap-white
$12

White UGA Bulldog Soap.Approximately 5.3 oz.

UGA Bulldog Soap-Brown item
UGA Bulldog Soap-Brown
$12

Brown UGA Bulldog soap. Approximately 5.3 oz.

Red Polka Dot Burlap Bag item
Red Polka Dot Burlap Bag
$10

Red Polka Dot Burlap bag. Measures 11.5 high x 14.5 wide

Goat milk Christmas Soap item
Goat milk Christmas Soap
$12

Custom handmade soap. You will get a large snowflake and a tree or small snowflake. Packaged as shown ready for gift giving. Approximately 5.3 oz

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!