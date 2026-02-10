CCW Make It Bake It Grow It 2026

Offered by
About this shop
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 Value
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 Value
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 value
Three chances to win this containing:
Stop by after Saturday or Sunday mass at Blessed Sacrament Church or text Gigi at 912-655-1193 to coordinate ticket pick up. Drawing on March 1st at Grand Marshall Breakfast.
You don't need to be present to win.
$150 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!