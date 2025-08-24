Hosted by

CCYHA 2014 DEV Raffle 2025

Burbon Basket 1
$5

1 Bottle of Heaven Hill

1 Bottle of Longbranch

1 Bottle of Echo Bourbon

Whiskey Basket 2
$5

1 Bottle of Weller

1 Bottle of Blade and Bow

1 Bottle of Buffalo Trace

Burbon Basket 3
$5

1 Bottle 4 Roses

1 Bottle Larceny

1 Bottle Bulleit

Burbon Basket 4
$5

1 Bottle Bulleit

1 bottle Clermont

Baileys Basket 5
$5

1 bottle of Irish Cream

1 Bottle of Baileys

Baileys Coffee K Cups

Baileys Coffee Grounds

Vodka Basket Mixer 6
$5

1 Bottle of Absolute Vodka

1 Shaker

2 Mixers

plus, a custom recipe

Tequila Basket 7
$5

1 Bottle of Casamigos

1 Bottle of Espolon

1 Bottle of Margarita mix


Roosters Basket #8
$5

Rooster Basket with mech and gift cards plus 4 lower bowl tickets for a CBJ Home Game.

CBJ JERSEY
$5

Custom CBJ Jersey.

You pick home or away and player.

