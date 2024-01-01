Silent Auction -KODA THE FLUFF Portrait by Viktor Brenda

Popular local artist Viktor Bevanda made this amazing portrait of KODA THE FLUFF to be auctioned off and raise money for Koda's nonprofit Smiles Fur Miles, INC.!

He has been featured on ABC news and has extremely popular art that is very unique!

"Viktor Bevanda is a 15-year-old who can't speak. Diagnosed with Autism at an early age, he hasn't let his limitation in comprehension and verbal abilities limit his artistic talent.By the age of 5 his parents began to take notice of his talent in art..." -Info from his website.

Viktor was so incredibly kind to make this portrait for Koda and we appreciate everyone who participates in this silent auction. Follow Viktor and learn more about him on Instagram or his website www.vichysart.com. @vichys_art





If you win the auction -Koda will mail you the portrait in a protected art package.





