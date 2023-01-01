360° Video Booth Ticket: IHS 76th Cavalry Marching Band

All Donations are tax deductible.





Donate to support the IHS 76th Cavalry Marching Band & Color Guard for the 2023/2024 season.





We aim to make participating in our performing arts programs accessible (hopefully free) for all Independence High School students.





It costs over $100,000 each year to field our marching band, winter guard, and, hopefully next year, winter percussion programs.





This doesn't include the additional cost of any travel needs for out-of-town competitions (Like Marching Band Finals in Fresno next year)





We appreciate your donation, and we hope you enjoy your 360-degree video.





Feel free to post your video and tag us to share your appreciation for performing art programs with others.





Sincerely,

The Independence High School 76th Cavalry Band Boosters Club

A California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation

EIN: 94-2852504























