CDA Class of 86 2026 Reunion Registration

Hosted by
About this event
This covers both the Friday night boat cruise and the Saturday social and dinner at the Eagles.
This covers just the Friday night boat cruise.
This covers just the Saturday night social and dinner at the Eagles.
Please use this option for those who are just logging in to give us the information for the memory book.
This ticket covers both nights, but only use this after May 1st.
This is just for the Friday night cruise
This only covers the Saturday social at the Eagles.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!