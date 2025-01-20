CDA Mom Prom 2025

A Night Just for YOU: Fun, Connection, and Community
Take a break, mama—you’ve earned it! This night is all about celebrating you. When women come together, magic happens. We laugh, connect, and most importantly, heal. Our incredible community of strong, fabulous women is ready to welcome you for an unforgettable evening of joy and empowerment.
✨ What’s in store?
Dancing – Move, groove, and let loose!
Delicious Food – Savor every bite—you deserve it.
Jewelry Making – Create something beautiful, just like you.
Games & Prizes – Laugh-out-loud fun with amazing rewards.
Raffles & Auctions – Score exciting goodies while supporting a great cause.
Gift Bags – Packed with exclusive deals, surprises, and treats for you to take home.
Every ticket you purchase helps local families thrive. Proceeds go directly toward our mission: creating a space where parents of young children can rest, recharge, and restore. Together, we’re building a brighter, stronger community.
Grab your ticket and join us for a night of fun, friendship, and impact. Let’s make memories—and a difference—together.
2 for $110
$110
Get the best discount on prom bring a friend for $10 off.
Get the best discount on prom bring a friend for $10 off.
Group of 6
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This night is always better with friends, $30 off id great, but the biggest benefit of registering as a group is getting entered to win a free limo ride to and from prom. You and your party will get picked up and arrive in style.
This night is always better with friends, $30 off id great, but the biggest benefit of registering as a group is getting entered to win a free limo ride to and from prom. You and your party will get picked up and arrive in style.
Big group
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Fill up the limo get 12 of your favorite pals to come to prom to get entered in to win a free limo to and from prom. Plus save $60
Fill up the limo get 12 of your favorite pals to come to prom to get entered in to win a free limo to and from prom. Plus save $60
Add a donation for A Parents Paradise Charities
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!