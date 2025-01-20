CDA Mom Prom 2025

This night is always better with friends, $30 off id great, but the biggest benefit of registering as a group is getting entered to win a free limo ride to and from prom. You and your party will get picked up and arrive in style. A Night Just for YOU: Fun, Connection, and Community Take a break, mama—you’ve earned it! This night is all about celebrating you. When women come together, magic happens. We laugh, connect, and most importantly, heal. Our incredible community of strong, fabulous women is ready to welcome you for an unforgettable evening of joy and empowerment. ✨ What’s in store? Dancing – Move, groove, and let loose! Delicious Food – Savor every bite—you deserve it. Jewelry Making – Create something beautiful, just like you. Games & Prizes – Laugh-out-loud fun with amazing rewards. Raffles & Auctions – Score exciting goodies while supporting a great cause. Gift Bags – Packed with exclusive deals, surprises, and treats for you to take home. Every ticket you purchase helps local families thrive. Proceeds go directly toward our mission: creating a space where parents of young children can rest, recharge, and restore. Together, we’re building a brighter, stronger community. Grab your ticket and join us for a night of fun, friendship, and impact. Let’s make memories—and a difference—together.

This night is always better with friends, $30 off id great, but the biggest benefit of registering as a group is getting entered to win a free limo ride to and from prom. You and your party will get picked up and arrive in style. A Night Just for YOU: Fun, Connection, and Community Take a break, mama—you’ve earned it! This night is all about celebrating you. When women come together, magic happens. We laugh, connect, and most importantly, heal. Our incredible community of strong, fabulous women is ready to welcome you for an unforgettable evening of joy and empowerment. ✨ What’s in store? Dancing – Move, groove, and let loose! Delicious Food – Savor every bite—you deserve it. Jewelry Making – Create something beautiful, just like you. Games & Prizes – Laugh-out-loud fun with amazing rewards. Raffles & Auctions – Score exciting goodies while supporting a great cause. Gift Bags – Packed with exclusive deals, surprises, and treats for you to take home. Every ticket you purchase helps local families thrive. Proceeds go directly toward our mission: creating a space where parents of young children can rest, recharge, and restore. Together, we’re building a brighter, stronger community. Grab your ticket and join us for a night of fun, friendship, and impact. Let’s make memories—and a difference—together.

More details...