CDA Mom Prom 2026

209 E Sherman Ave

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA

Early Bird Tickets
$45

✨ Early Bird Mom Prom Tickets — Best Deal of the Year! ✨

These early bird tickets are the best value you’ll get for Mom Prom — and they are very limited! Grab yours now and enjoy an unforgettable night at an unbeatable price.

What’s Included With Your Ticket:

  • A wonderful night out made just for moms
  • A grab bag valued at over $150
  • Delicious food from local restaurants
  • Beautiful photo opportunities
  • A powerful community of moms supporting other local moms

Don’t miss this opportunity!
Tickets will go fast and this special price is only available until January 1st.
On January 1st, tickets increase to $55 — so get yours now and save!


Add a donation for A Parents Paradise Charities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!