Limited 150 yrs Centralia Postcard

Get your hands on a piece of history with our exclusive Downtown Centralia 150-Year Commemorative Postcard. Printed on luxuriously thick, silky-smooth cardstock with elegant gold foil inlay, each postcard is a true collector’s item. With only 150 available, every card is hand-numbered for authenticity—making it a rare keepsake to cherish for years to come. Don’t miss your chance to own this limited-edition tribute to Centralia’s rich legacy! ----------> All additional donations to the Centralia Downtown Association with the purchase of a Limited 150 yr Centralia Postcard will be added to the George & Mary Jane Washington Scholarship within The Centralia College Foundation.

Get your hands on a piece of history with our exclusive Downtown Centralia 150-Year Commemorative Postcard. Printed on luxuriously thick, silky-smooth cardstock with elegant gold foil inlay, each postcard is a true collector’s item. With only 150 available, every card is hand-numbered for authenticity—making it a rare keepsake to cherish for years to come. Don’t miss your chance to own this limited-edition tribute to Centralia’s rich legacy! ----------> All additional donations to the Centralia Downtown Association with the purchase of a Limited 150 yr Centralia Postcard will be added to the George & Mary Jane Washington Scholarship within The Centralia College Foundation.

seeMoreDetailsMobile