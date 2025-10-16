CDHFH 2026 Annual Sponsorship

No expiration
• Framing Frenzy: onsite framing event for the exterior walls of a future Habitat
home! CDHFH will visit your location with all materials needed to frame and
erect all exterior walls for one floor of a future Habitat home. This includes lunch
and time with the Habitat Homebuyers. This event can accommodate up to 30
people and lasts approximately four hours. You will also be invited to participate
in the home dedication for the house you framed. (location must meet minimum
safety requirements, framing frenzy date must be agreed to by both CDHFH and
sponsor)
• Recognition of business on 2025 build site signs
• Business logo on CDHFH website with clickthrough to business website
• Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,
LinkedIn)
• Four team build days with up to 10 team members
• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash registrations, two teams of
four for golf, and one table at Chair-ity Ball)
• Presenting sponsor for one event (Upgraded perks for that event)
• 20 custom t-shirts with your logo
• Commemorative plaque
No expiration
• Recognition of business on 2025 build site signs
• Business logo on CDHFH website with clickthrough to business website
• Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,
LinkedIn)
• Three team build days with up to 10 team members
• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash registrations, one team of
four for golf, and one table at Chair-ity Ball)
• 12 custom t-shirts with your logo
• Commemorative plaque
No expiration
• Recognition of business on 2025
build site signs
• Business logo on CDHFH website
with clickthrough to business website
• Recognition of sponsorship on social
media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,
LinkedIn)
• Two team build days with up to 10
team members
• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5
Builder’s Dash registrations, 1 team of
4 for golf, and 5 tickets to CB)
• 10 custom t-shirts with your logo
• Commemorative plaque
No expiration
• Recognition of business on 2025
build site signs
• Business logo on CDHFH website
with clickthrough to business
website
• Recognition of sponsorship on social
media platforms (Facebook,
Instagram, LinkedIn)
• Sponsor two events of your choice
($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash
registrations, 1 team of 4 for golf,
or 5 tickets to CB)
• Two team build days with up to 10
team members
No expiration
• Recognition of business on 2025
build site signs
• Business logo on CDHFH website
with clickthrough to business
website
• Recognition of sponsorship on social
media platforms (Facebook,
Instagram, LinkedIn)
• One team build day with up to 10
team members
• Sponsor one event of your choice
($1000) (4 Builder’s Dash registrations,
1 team of 4 for golf, or 2 tickets
to Chair-ity Ball)
No expiration
• Recognition of business on 2025
build site signs
• Business logo on CDHFH website
with clickthrough to business
website
• Recognition of sponsorship on social
media platforms (Facebook,
Instagram, LinkedIn)
• One team build day with up to 10
team members
