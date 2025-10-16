CDHFH 2026 Annual Sponsorship

$25,000
No expiration

• Framing Frenzy: onsite framing event for the exterior walls of a future Habitat

home! CDHFH will visit your location with all materials needed to frame and

erect all exterior walls for one floor of a future Habitat home. This includes lunch

and time with the Habitat Homebuyers. This event can accommodate up to 30

people and lasts approximately four hours. You will also be invited to participate

in the home dedication for the house you framed. (location must meet minimum

safety requirements, framing frenzy date must be agreed to by both CDHFH and

sponsor)

• Recognition of business on 2025 build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website with clickthrough to business website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,

LinkedIn)

• Four team build days with up to 10 team members

• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash registrations, two teams of

four for golf, and one table at Chair-ity Ball)

• Presenting sponsor for one event (Upgraded perks for that event)

• 20 custom t-shirts with your logo

• Commemorative plaque

$20,000
No expiration

• Framing Frenzy: Onsite framing event for the exterior walls of a future Habitat

home! CDHFH will visit your location with all materials needed to frame and

erect all exterior walls for one floor of a future Habitat home. This includes lunch

and time with the Habitat Homebuyers. This event can accommodate up to 30

people and lasts approximately four hours. You will also be invited to participate

in the home dedication for the house you framed. (location must meet minimum

safety requirements, framing frenzy date must be agreed to by both CDHFH and

sponsor)

• Recognition of business on 2025 build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website with clickthrough to business website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,

LinkedIn)

• Three team build days with up to 10 team members

• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash registrations, one team of

four for golf, and one table at Chair-ity Ball)

• 12 custom t-shirts with your logo

• Commemorative plaque

$15,000
No expiration

• Recognition of business on 2025

build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website

with clickthrough to business website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social

media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,

LinkedIn)

• Two team build days with up to 10

team members

• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5

Builder’s Dash registrations, 1 team of

4 for golf, and 5 tickets to CB)

• 10 custom t-shirts with your logo

• Commemorative plaque

$10,000
No expiration

• Recognition of business on 2025

build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website

with clickthrough to business

website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social

media platforms (Facebook,

Instagram, LinkedIn)

• Sponsor two events of your choice

($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash

registrations, 1 team of 4 for golf,

or 5 tickets to CB)

• Two team build days with up to 10

team members

$7,500
No expiration

• Recognition of business on 2025

build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website

with clickthrough to business

website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social

media platforms (Facebook,

Instagram, LinkedIn)

• One team build day with up to 10

team members

• Sponsor one event of your choice

($1000) (4 Builder’s Dash registrations,

1 team of 4 for golf, or 2 tickets

to Chair-ity Ball)

$5,000
No expiration

• Recognition of business on 2025

build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website

with clickthrough to business

website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social

media platforms (Facebook,

Instagram, LinkedIn)

• One team build day with up to 10

team members

