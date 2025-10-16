CDHFH 2026 Annual Sponsorship

• Framing Frenzy: onsite framing event for the exterior walls of a future Habitat

home! CDHFH will visit your location with all materials needed to frame and

erect all exterior walls for one floor of a future Habitat home. This includes lunch

and time with the Habitat Homebuyers. This event can accommodate up to 30

people and lasts approximately four hours. You will also be invited to participate

in the home dedication for the house you framed. (location must meet minimum

safety requirements, framing frenzy date must be agreed to by both CDHFH and

sponsor)

• Recognition of business on 2025 build site signs

• Business logo on CDHFH website with clickthrough to business website

• Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram,

LinkedIn)

• Four team build days with up to 10 team members

• Sponsor all three events ($1500) (5 Builder’s Dash registrations, two teams of

four for golf, and one table at Chair-ity Ball)

• Presenting sponsor for one event (Upgraded perks for that event)

• 20 custom t-shirts with your logo

• Commemorative plaque