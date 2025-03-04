CDIT Training $25 Registration

CDIT- Hearing and Deaf Interpreters Full Team Workshop
$25
The Colorado Deaf Interpreter Training program proudly offers this engaging 4-hour training, supported by multiple organizations. Designed for certified hearing interpreters to practice with Deaf interpreters in training, to get practical, hands-on experience in effective team collaboration. certified interpreters can earn 0.4 CEUs.
