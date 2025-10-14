CDS Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025

Ready for some family fun, this basket has the following games: Monopoly Travel, Snack-o-Saurus Rex, Connect 4, Moana Matching, Exploding Kittens Catchables, Yahtzee To-Go, 3-in-1 Chess, Scrabble To-Go, Family Night Coaster Game, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Monopoly Bid, Charades for Kids, Pictopia Disney Trivia, Uno Go, Firetruck Puzzle, Apples to Apples Jr. And don't forget the snacks: Smartfood popcorn, movie theater popcorn, S'mores popcorn, Trolli Sour Bites, Shaqalicious Gummies, Swiss Miss hot chocolate, chewy chips ahoy, M&Ms, and S'mores Chewy Bars. ERV: $175