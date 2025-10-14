CDS Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Snuggle up for a cozy night of sweet fall treats. Basket includes blankets, candles, S'mores ingredients, hot cocoa, mug, pumpkin serving platter (pictured), pumpkin pillow, brownie mix, and Le Creuset baking dish (pictured).
No tricks, and all treats. Autumnal themed spa items including a blanket, socks, bath bombs, zipper pouch, face masks, candles, and Burt's Bees lip balm.
Ready for some family fun, this basket has the following games: Monopoly Travel, Snack-o-Saurus Rex, Connect 4, Moana Matching, Exploding Kittens Catchables, Yahtzee To-Go, 3-in-1 Chess, Scrabble To-Go, Family Night Coaster Game, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Monopoly Bid, Charades for Kids, Pictopia Disney Trivia, Uno Go, Firetruck Puzzle, Apples to Apples Jr. And don't forget the snacks: Smartfood popcorn, movie theater popcorn, S'mores popcorn, Trolli Sour Bites, Shaqalicious Gummies, Swiss Miss hot chocolate, chewy chips ahoy, M&Ms, and S'mores Chewy Bars. ERV: $175
Let your creativity flow with this collection of art and craft supplies. Includes pom-poms, colored pencils, markers, scissors, construction paper, coloring books, googly eyes, paper craft book, paint, and paintbrushes. ERV: $45
Unleash your inner PIcasso with this painter focused selection. Includes: Glow-In-The-Dark Rock Painting Kit, art palette, paintbrushes, paints, canvas, pom-poms, iron-on butterfly patches, washable paint, a Lego Castle set, and a Broadway Clay spider and paint/glaze. ERV: $75
Fuel your impressionist imagination with this collection of art supplies including watercolors, paintbrushes, stickers, watercolor paper, rainbow scratch paper, watercolor crayons, suncatchers, and a 3D unicorn decor to paint. ERV: $55
Collection of holiday drinks to keep you warm this winter. Includes: milk frother with egg whisk, touchless tea dispenser, holiday cocoa collection (9 flavors), mega coffee cup, S'mores flavored sticks, Cracker Barrel premium coffee blend, mulling spices, Saigon cinnamon sticks, cocoa latte candy spoons, spiced apple cider, gingerbread chai, Coffee Collection gourmet flavorings, Braswells blueberry syrup, Lok infused honey red pepper, Starbucks breakfast blend, Buddhist green tea, Tazo pumpkin spice latte tea, Joie tea cup infuser, marshmallows, Swiss Miss hot chocolate, Christmas mugs, and Taste & Explore Lexington gift ($20). ERV: $200
Enjoy all the best local hotspots with this collection of gift cards to the following: Andy's Bakery ($25); Poor Richard's Books ($50); Locals ($30); Just Four Paws ($60); Wicked Whisk ($20); Thai Smile ($25); Poppy's Bakery ($10); Engine House; and Casa Fiesta ($20). ERV: $250
Reduce, reuse, and recycle with this Earth conscious collection including beeswax food wraps, bamboo utensils, solar charging camping lamp, wool dryer balls, clean living detergent/pods/sheets, dishwasher clean pods, Blueland cleaning bottle and pods, natural wood fiber sponges, counter top compost bin, reusable tumbler straws, reusable silicone food storage bags, reusable grocery bags, silicone straws, water bottles, and a hand-painted rain barrel. ERV: $250
Prepare yourself for pampering with this overflowing basket of comfort. Includes: neck pillow, sketchbook, blanket, colored pencils, aroma diffuser, essential oil collection, Bath & Body Works 3-wick candle "Leaves". chamomile tea, gel pens, tea infusers, book light, tea cups, tumbler, fuzzy socks, bookmark, journal, forest core coloring book, Poor Richard's Books gift card ($30), and a Light Clinic gift card ($200). ERV: $300
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this collection of everything chocolate. Includes: Horizon Organic chocolate milk, Starbuck's gift card, Starbucks' mug "Discovery" series, Baileys' Dark Chocolate liqueur, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, Hershey's wireless speaker and USB-C cable, Betty Crocker chocolate frosting, Barton Chocolate Bourbon Ball liqueur, chocolate granola, kit kat, 3 musketeers, Schogetten Milk Chocolate with hazelnut, Schogetten caramel brownie cream bar, Chocochanger Brownie and salted caramel bar, Moser Roth Raspberry almond dark chocolate. ERV: $120
AGE RESTRICTED: MUST BE 21 YRS OLD TO BID ON THIS ITEM!
Includes: Sazerac rye, Bourbon Cream, Prodigy Wine, Fu-ki Plum Wine, Relax Wine, Raspberry Skinny mixes, hot chex mix, flour sack towels (set of 3) and more.
