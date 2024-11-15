CDS PO Spirit Store

Kids Rabbit Skins Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$25

Available Sizes: 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T
Available Colors: Granite Heather Grey, Mauve (Pink), Surf (Green/Blue), Wisteria Purple, Denim (Dark Blue), Bamboo Green

Kids Rabbit Skins Jersey Long Sleeve T-shirt
$25

Available Sizes: 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T
Available Colors: Navy, Heather Grey, Black, Pink, Saltwater Blue

Kids Rabbit Skins Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
$25

Available Sizes: 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T, 7T
Available Colors: Navy, Heather Grey, Saltwater (green/blue), Mauve (pink)

Kids Rabbit Skins Pullover Hoodie
$30

Available Sizes: 2T, 4T, 5/6T
Available Colors: Navy, Granite Heather Grey, Blue, Pink

Toddler Rabbit Skins Zip-Up Hoodie
$30

Available Sizes: 2T, 4T, 5/6T
Available Colors: Navy, Heather Grey

Youth Hair Bow 5"
$12

Please specify if you would prefer an alligator clip or headband (with smaller bow) instead of a ponytail

Toddler Beanie (fits 2T-5T)
$20

Limited Inventory: Black (6 remaining), Pink (2 remaining), Grey (5 remaining), Oatmeal (5 remaining)

18oz CDS Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler item
18oz CDS Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
$20

Available Colors: Lavender, Hot Pink, Natural, Blue, Black

3" CDS Vinyl Sticker
$2

Options: CDS Shield or 75th Anniversary Logo

CDS Tote Bag
$15

Cotton Canvas Tote Bag - 15x15x3

Adult Bella + Canvas Short Sleeve T-shirt
$25

Available Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Available Colors: Heather Grey, Mauve, Marine Blue

Adult Bella + Canvas Long Sleeve T-shirt
$30

Available Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Available Colors: Athletic Heather, Mauve, Denim Blue

Adult Bella + Canvas Ultra Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt
$40

Available Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Available Colors: Lavender Blue, Deep Heather Grey, Mauve

Ladies LAT Tunic Fleece
$35

Description: Longer length silhouette with drop tail curved bottom hem; Relaxed fit with drop shoulder offers comfort


Available Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Available Colors: Granite Heather Grey, Mauve (pink), Saltwater(green/blue)

Adult Bella + Canvas Ultra Soft Pullover Hoodie
$40

Available Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Available Colors: Deep Heather Grey, Peach

Individual - Friday Jeans Day! (Free bottom dress)
$20

Looking to pair the new Spirit Shirt with bottoms of your choice? Thanks to the continuation of our Jeans Day program, your child/ren can wear the bottoms of their choice each Friday of the 2025-2026 school year following your donation!
-Single Child: $20
-Multiple Children: $35 (entire family)

Family - Friday Jeans Day (Free bottom dress)
$35

Looking to pair the new Spirit Shirt with bottoms of your choice? Thanks to the continuation of our Jeans Day program, your child/ren can wear the bottoms of their choice each Friday of the 2025-2026 school year following your donation!
-Single Child: $20
-Multiple Children: $35 (entire family)

