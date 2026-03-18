Coraopolis District Sportsmen's Association

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Coraopolis District Sportsmen's Association

About this event

CDSA Late Renewals 2026-27

106 Coketown Rd

Coraopolis, PA 15108

Junior
$10

Junior applicant between the ages of 8 - 17. Membership expires every year on June 30th.

Adult
$125

Applicant between the ages of 18 - 64 years old. Membership expires every year on June 30th.

Adult + Spouse
$125

Applicant and Spouse between the ages of 18 - 64 years old. Membership expires every year on June 30th.

Senior
$75

Applicant 65 years old and over. Membership expires every year on June 30th.

Senior + Spouse
$75

Applicant and Spouse both must be 65 years old or over. Membership expires every year on June 30th.

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