CDSA Late Renewals 2026-27

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Junior applicant between the ages of 8 - 17. Membership expires every year on June 30th.
Applicant between the ages of 18 - 64 years old. Membership expires every year on June 30th.
Applicant and Spouse between the ages of 18 - 64 years old. Membership expires every year on June 30th.
Applicant 65 years old and over. Membership expires every year on June 30th.
Applicant and Spouse both must be 65 years old or over. Membership expires every year on June 30th.
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