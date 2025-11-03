Castaic Dance Team Booster Club

Castaic Dance Team Booster Club

About this event

CDT's 6th Annual Marie Callender's Pie Sale!

31575 Valley Creek Rd

Castaic, CA 91384, USA

PUMPKIN PIE
$23

Marie Callenders Famous Pumpkin Pie, with just the right amount of spice.

FRENCH APPLE PIE
$23

Traditional Apple Pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

RAZZLEBERRY PIE
$23

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

BANANA CREAM PIE
$25

An all time favorite. Rich Vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue..

DOUBLE CREAM BLUEBERRY PIE
$25

Creamy vanilla custard and sourcream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

CHOCOLATE CREAM
$25

Chocolate blended with creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

KAHLUA CREAM CHEESE PIE
$25

The special taste of Kahlua mocha throughout a velvety cream cheese pie.

KEY LIME PIE
$25

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

PECAN PIE
$28

Lots of buttery caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

