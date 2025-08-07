Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA)

Hosted by

Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA)

About this event

CDVCA's 31st Annual Conference

Washington Plaza Hotel | 10 Thomas Cir NW

Washington, DC 20005, USA

Conference Early Bird General Admission
$750
Available until Feb 19

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are included in the ticket price.


Full ticket price after 2/19/26: $900

Pre-Conference Training Admission(March 25, 2025)
$300

The Pre-Conference Training Day is an opportunity emerging fund managers won’t want to miss! This hands-on session designed to provide the tools, knowledge, and guidance needed to launch and scale successful CDVC funds. Topics include fundraising, deal sourcing, impact measurement, and more.

Breakfast and Lunch are included in the ticket price.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!